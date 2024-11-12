Could Lara Trump replace Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate?

Could Lara Trump jump from the Republican National Committee (RNC) to the U.S. Senate?

Following news that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will likely be President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, speculation picked up on whom Gov. Ron DeSantis may appoint to Florida’s Senate seat. Sources close to Donald Trump and DeSantis tell Florida Politics that Lara Trump, Co-Chair of the RNC, will be considered.

A campaign among Donald Trump allies has already started, with U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, endorsing a Lara Trump appointment.

“Lara Lea Trump needs to be the nominated replacement by Gov. Ron DeSantis for Rubio,” Luna posted. “She will keep the seat and avoid a messy primary for FLORIDA. Well spoken. Kicked butt on election integrity, etc.”

“And yes, she had my total and complete endorsement if she is asked to do it,” Luna added.

Luna’s call for the appointment seems especially notable as she won her House seat with James Blair, Political Director for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, as her Campaign Manager.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to the incoming President, has always played a role in the Republican’s presidential campaigns. She was most involved this cycle after Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination, taking over as Co-Chair of the national party this Summer. Her elevation into that party role came at the same time that Michael Whatley replaced Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chair.

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump, the President-elect’s third-oldest child. Eric and Lara Trump own a home in Jupiter.

Of note, Lara Trump has also vocally supported electing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, as Senate Majority Leader, the closest person to Donald Trump to issue such an endorsement. Rubio also supports Scott taking that position in the Senate.

Donald Trump has yet to formally name Rubio as his Secretary of State, and the position requires Senate confirmation. While the Senate has a history of confirming members of its body to Cabinet posts, Rubio likely won’t resign his seat for some time.

Other individuals have also been floated as possible choices for DeSantis to appoint. He could appoint himself. DeSantis notably ran for Senate in 2016 before Rubio ended a presidential campaign that year, and DeSantis sought re-election instead.

DeSantis could also choose individuals close to his orbit including First Lady Casey DeSantis and Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, a Florida Cabinet member like Attorney General Ashley Moody or Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, or could elevate a member of Florida’s U.S. House delegation.

One advantage of appointing a member of Trump’s family would be smoothing over a relationship strained during DeSantis’ own pursuit of the Republican presidential nomination this year. The Florida Governor suspended his campaign after losing to Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

Rubio won a third six-year term in the Senate in 2022. Whoever gets appointed to replace him will only serve in the post until 2026, when a Special Election would be held on who serves out the remaining two years of the term. Lara Trump would presumably have the support of the sitting President, likely eliminating the chance of a competitive Primary.

Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics contributed to this report.