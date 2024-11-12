Florida breaks Q3 tourism record with another quarter of strong numbers

Florida is still seen as the tourism capital of the United States, and the latest numbers from the VISIT FLORIDA tourism bureau back up that perception.

Florida had 34.6 million visitors in the third quarter this year, breaking the state record for third-quarter visitors, according to a news release by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s the third quarter in a row that record numbers of tourists have vacationed in the Sunshine State.

“The Free State of Florida continues to break records for tourism,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “It is a testament to our model, and we will continue to operate our state with common sense, fiscal responsibility, environmental stewardship, and a penchant for freedom.”

In the third quarter, covering July 1 through Sept. 30, 31.8 million tourists came to the state from within the U.S. Another 2.3 million visited from overseas, and 582,000 Canadians traveled to Florida as well. Combined, it was a 1.8% increase in tourism over the third quarter of 2023.

“The hard work and resilience of Floridians have been instrumental in keeping our tourism industry strong, showcasing the best of what our state has to offer,” said Dana Young, President & CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “Gov. DeSantis’ leadership has positioned Florida as a top choice for travelers, and the continued record-breaking tourism numbers reflect that.”

Canadian visitation saw the biggest jump in the third quarter among tourists heading to Florida. There was a 2.5% increase among Canadian tourists visiting Florida in the third quarter compared to the same time in 2023. Canadian tourists accounted for 1.7% of all visitors coming to the state in Q3 2024.

Domestic tourists amounted to 91.8% of all visitors in Florida for the third quarter, while overseas visitors made up 6.6%.