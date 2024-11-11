November 11, 2024
Lara Trump thinks Rick Scott would do ‘amazing job’ as Majority Leader

A.G. GancarskiNovember 11, 20242min2

lara trump
'If that's what the American people want, then that's what the American people deserve.'

The President-elect hasn’t endorsed Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader yet.

But a member of his family who helms the Republican National Committee seems to be on board.

“Rick Scott clearly has been very loyal to Donald Trump. I think that there are a lot of folks who have been very outspoken on having him as leader there. And I think that it could be very impactful. But, you know, it’s it’s the will of the people. and I heard you talking before I came on, if you’re person out there who wants to see that happen, make sure you call your Senator, make sure you call and say, hey, I want Rick Scott,” said Lara Trump on “The Benny Show” Monday.

Lara Trump, of course, is President-elect Trump’s daughter-in-law and was responsible in her role for helping to drive a political realignment to Donald Trump and JD Vance in Tuesday’s election.

“If that’s what the American people want, then that’s what the American people deserve,” Trump added. “The folks in Washington, D.C. work for us and we sent a loud and clear message on Tuesday of last week so I hope they are listening and it’ll be interesting to see what happens, but I certainly think that Rick Scott would do an amazing job.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

2 comments

  • KathrynA

    November 11, 2024 at 4:14 pm

    Maybe you should think again! I guess he’s a few steps above Stephen Miller!

    Reply

  • "LIFE COACH" EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    November 11, 2024 at 4:55 pm

    I also think Scott will shine above and beyond his past service to our Great Nation.
    Look at it this way:
    If you were a “Dook 4 Brains Leftist Senator” would you ever want to cross Scott?
    No you would not.
    “LIFE COACH” EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

Categories