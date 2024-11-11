Kat Cammack seeks GOP Conference Chair role, Byron Donalds reportedly considers run

Will an opening in the GOP Conference Chair position allow a Florida Republican into leadership?

President-elect Donald Trump asked U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the current House GOP Conference Chair, to take the role of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, according to The New York Times. Shortly after that news broke, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, announced she will run for the House leadership post.

“With the mandate the American people gave President Trump and my fellow Republicans on Tuesday, we need to deliver results now more than ever,” Cammack posted on X.

“We need to be one team, one mission. I’m all in to be our next House Conference Chair and I look forward to executing on the America First agenda we have been sent to Washington for.”

With Republicans in the majority, GOP Conference Chair is the third-highest ranking post in the House, behind Speaker and Majority Leader.

Stefanik won the role after a high-profile ouster of former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and Trump critic. But in 2022, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, challenged Stefanik for the leadership role. Stefanik beat Donalds in a conference vote in November 2022.

Now, POLITICO’s Olivia Beavers reports Donalds may be considering another run.

Cammack and Donalds notably are close allies in the House, both elected in 2020.

Other candidates who have already declared for GOP Conference Chair include U.S. Reps. Erin Houchin of Indiana and Lisa McClain of Michigan. U.S. Rep. Blake Moore of Utah is also considering a run, according to POLITICO.

Cammack served as Recruitment Chair for the National Republican Campaign Committee this cycle. The Florida Young Republicans (YR) immediately endorsed her candidacy.

“Rep. Kat Cammack is the energetic leader that this position needs; She’s an effective communicator of the GOP message to the next generation of conservatives,” posted Florida YR Chair Brandon Ludwig. “Florida YRs leaders are proud to back her and I look forward to seeing other YR leaders across the country do so as well.”