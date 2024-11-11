November 11, 2024
Gov. DeSantis reveals first fruits of Italian trade mission

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Italy via EOG
'New partnerships' are flowering overseas.

Florida’s first day strengthening relationships between the state and the country of Italy is a success, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Florida’s commitment to innovation and growth continues to attract global partners. I am pleased that today has resulted in new partnerships for Florida in higher education and aerospace,” DeSantis said on the first day of the 85-person delegation trip.

Indeed, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Sapienza University of Rome have agreed to share research and to otherwise cooperate. And Space Florida urged Italian aerospace companies to set up operations in the Sunshine State as well.

“The growing collaboration between Florida and Italy’s aerospace industries is a testament to the vision that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez gave for Florida’s position in the aerospace economy, and research and innovation globally,” said President and CEO of Space Florida Rob Long.

Long says there is plenty of room for mutually beneficial cooperation between Floridian and Italian companies in this realm.

“By expanding existing partnerships and leveraging new opportunities across Italy’s aerospace clusters and districts in 11 different regions, we can deepen our aerospace ecosystem’s bench to benefit both economies and advance our mutual goals. Our recent establishment of a first-of-its-kind university space research consortium also opens exciting pathways for innovative international collaboration to shape the future of space commerce.”

In addition to aerospace progress, business relationships will be strengthened.

In Rome, the Florida delegation agreed to host an Italian delegation in the future.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is leading this mission to build long term wins, developing our workforce and economy,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “On the first day we have seen major success, with organizations committing to reciprocal visits to Florida.”

Additionally, DeSantis met with Fincantieri shipbuilders. They already have operations in Miami and Jacksonville, and the Governor hopes for further collaboration.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

