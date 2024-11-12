Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.12.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump selects Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser” via Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal — President-elect Trump has asked U.S. Rep. Waltz, a Green Beret veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, to be his White House National Security Adviser, according to people familiar with the discussion. The national security adviser is a highly influential post appointed by the President that doesn’t require Senate confirmation. The job entails coordinating among all the top national security agencies, briefing the President and executing his policies. Waltz will enter his role amid prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump is expected to try to prevent further escalation abroad by building deterrence against foreign rivals while favoring transactional policies with U.S. allies.

___

It’s been a week since Election Day and less than a week since we knew the future occupant of the White House and the outcomes of a bevy of other local, state and national races. Floridians awoke last Wednesday morning to learn that former President Trump would be returning to the White House and that Republicans had, by and large, swept Florida races.

As with any election, there is a lot to unpack as the dust settles, including who emerged victorious and who was left wanting.

As such, our team has collaborated on a robust list of this year’s winners and losers, each able to look back at the trail’s highs and lows in search of important lessons for the next round.

Our list seeks to go beyond vote tallies and instead peeks behind the curtain at the players who helped get to the win or ended up taking the L. It comprises political operatives and strategists, campaigns, groups and issues. For example, we examine how public schools fared based on a series of ballot initiatives across the state. And, of course, some firms collectively managed to eke out wins or losses in various corners of the state and even the nation.

To read the entire list of “Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election,” please click here.

As with other lists, this isn’t necessarily set in stone. Email any sins of commission (or omission) to [email protected] for consideration.

—@MViser: President (Joe) Biden this morning at Arlington National Cemetery: “This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as Commander in Chief. It’s been the greatest honor of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us.”

—@Atrupar: Incoming Trump Border Czar Tom Homan on blue state Governors saying they will protect people from deportation raids: “If you’re not gonna help us, get the hell out of the way. Because we’re going to do it … we may have to double the number of agents we send to New York City.”

—@JamesBlairUSA: Me to CNN: I wouldn’t be surprised if Kamala Harris voted for President Trump because she kept having anonymous aides go out and leak that she was now supporting many of his positions, whether on the economy, the border or otherwise.

—@ChrisMurphyCT: That was a cataclysm. Electoral map wipeout. Senate D practical ceiling is now 52 seats. R’s is 62. Time to rebuild the left. We are out of touch with the crisis of meaning/purpose fueling MAGA. We refuse to pick big fights. Our tent is too small.

—@JaredEMoskowitz: For those of us who have been fighting antisemitism at the United Nations, they’re about to get some needed medicine (in) @EliseStefanik

—@RachelVScott: Florida Rep. Michael Waltz has spotted here in West Palm Beach as the President-elect continues to build out his administration

—@PaulFox13: On and on and on it goes. The 2024 hurricane season refuses to quit. More than likely, we will be tracking yet another named storm in the Caribbean by the weekend. The next name on the storm list is “Sara.” It’s way too early to talk about where the storm will go if one does indeed develop. There are multiple options. It will all depend on the upper air pattern, which is more complicated this time of year than what we typically see during the hurricane season. At any rate, we will watch it and keep you updated as we always will. The good news is that cooler and less humid weather will arrive later this week. There is no significant rain in sight.

— TOP STORY —

“Trump expected to name Marco Rubio as Secretary of State” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — Trump is expected to name U.S. Sen. Rubio as Secretary of State, three people familiar with his thinking said Monday.

The people said that Trump could still change his mind at the last minute but appeared to have settled on Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year.

Rubio has established a reputation as a foreign policy hawk, taking hard lines on China and Iran in particular.

He initially found himself at odds with those Republicans who were more skeptical about interventions abroad. Still, he has echoed Trump more recently on issues like Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying that the conflict has reached a stalemate and “needs to be brought to a conclusion.”

Rubio was a loyal surrogate for Trump during the campaign, even after being passed over as the vice-presidential pick.

Trump has made his choice for several other national security roles. He has selected Waltz as his national security adviser and Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations.

Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010 as part of a new generation of conservative Tea Party leaders. But some conservatives considered him wobbly on immigration, an issue that caused him political problems when he ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 against Trump and others.

___

“Trump allies back Rick Scott in GOP Senate leader race as they look to influence secret ballot” via Julia Johnson of Fox News — U.S. Sen. Scott began receiving a deluge of endorsements from President-elect Donald Trump-aligned conservatives following his decisive re-election victory last week, including support from billionaire X owner Elon Musk and several of his Senate colleagues.

“Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader!” Musk wrote on his platform Sunday. The Tesla CEO endorsed Trump in the 2024 Election and became a fixture of his campaign as the election inched closer.

Trump has reportedly vowed to include Musk in his administration, claiming he will tap him to run a commission on government efficiency.

Scott also received endorsements from former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Sens. Bill Hagerty, Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Tommy Tuberville, and Marco Rubio.

Before last week, only two public endorsements were in the Senate Republican leader race. Sens. Markwayne Mullin and Mike Rounds backed Senate Minority Whip John Thune soon after he launched his bid for leader in the Spring.

Before endorsing Scott, Musk criticized Thune, writing on X, “(Republican) Sen. Thune is the top choice of Democrats.”

Scott, Thune and Sen. John Cornyn are the current contenders to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The election will be conducted via secret ballot on Wednesday.

However, Trump has made some requests of the candidates.

“Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner,” he wrote on X.

“Why Trump loves Scott (But maybe not enough to endorse him)” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — A formal endorsement could help boost Scott’s chances, though POLITICO reports that some zealous Trump supporters may have gone so over the top it could backfire. Even if Scott doesn’t win the job, Trump world believes that his bid for the post has paid dividends. A few muted voices at Mar-a-Lago believe Scott’s bid has leveraged Thune and Cornyn into supporting Trump’s biggest ask: the willingness to use recess appointments to fill the executive branch with the President’s nominees. Trump posted the demand on his Truth Social media platform at 2:18 p.m. on Sunday. Nine minutes later, Scott said he agreed “100%.” It took Thune about two hours to bend the knee, followed by Cornyn. “Three days ago, recess appointments like Trump is calling for would have been considered a human rights violation in the Senate. Now they just folded,” one Trump adviser involved in the Senate race discussions said on condition of anonymity.

— TRANSITION —

“Behind Trump’s Cabinet casting call” via Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei of Axios — Trump plans to weigh in on roughly 40 top cabinet, agency and White House jobs from a makeshift Situation Room at Mar-a-Lago, where he’s surrounded by TV monitors displaying profiles of potential picks. The interactive array lets aides instantly summon a multimedia menu covering whatever position or person they want to consider next, transition sources tell us. The process is just getting rolling, including many surprise names, including some for big jobs. The lists exclude many names floated publicly by people who claim to know the process but don’t, officials tell us. Each digital dossier includes tightly edited clips of a prospect’s TV appearances so Trump can understand how effective they’d be in delivering his message. The video also helps him gauge whether they fit his Central Casting vision of authoritative, impressive underlings.

“What a Secretary of State Rubio would mean for American Jews and Israel” via Jacob Kornbluh of Forward — Rubio, a Republican from Florida who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has emerged as a strong contender for Secretary of State in a second Trump administration. Rubio, who challenged Trump in the 2016 Republican Presidential Primaries, joined him on the campaign trail to help expand Trump’s appeal to Hispanic voters during the final weeks of the Presidential Election. Rubio ran for President in 2016 as a foreign policy hawk. He criticized Trump for pledging to be “neutral” on the Israel-Palestinian conflict. However, he has moderated his views in recent years, aligning more closely with Trump’s populist agenda. In an interview earlier this year, Rubio said his foreign policy has evolved as “the world looks different than it did five, 10, 15 years ago.”

“Trump picks Tom Homan for second-term Border Czar” via The Associated Press — Trump says that Homan, his former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “Border Czar” in his incoming administration. “I am pleased to announce that the former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director and stalwart on border control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump administration and will be in charge of our nation’s borders,” he wrote on his Truth Social site late Sunday. Homan was widely expected to be offered a position related to the border and Trump’s pledge to launch the largest deportation operation in the country’s history. In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders and “maritime and aviation security,” Trump said Homan “will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” a central part of his agenda.

“Trump picks Lee Zeldin to lead EPA” via Josh Siegel and Alex Gullén of POLITICO — Trump announced he has picked former Rep. Zeldin to helm the Environmental Protection Agency, the first step in what Trump’s supporters have said could be a thorough shake-up of the regulatory body. Strikingly, Trump made his EPA nominee one of his incoming administration’s first personnel decisions. This unusually prominent placement appeared to reflect the prime role that energy deregulation played in his campaign messaging. The selection of Zeldin, a vocal Trump ally in Congress during his first term, was a surprise after Andrew Wheeler, who served as the second EPA chief during Trump’s first term, was widely thought to be the front-runner for the post. At EPA, Zeldin will carry out Trump’s energy and environmental agenda, which includes pulling back Biden-era rules on climate and air pollution and potentially rescinding millions of dollars in funding for clean energy under the Inflation Reduction Act.

—“Trump may tap Glenn Thompson for Agriculture Secretary” via Marc Heller of POLITICO

“Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy” via Alayna Treene of CNN — Trump is expected to announce in the coming days that Miller, his top immigration adviser, will serve as White House deputy chief of staff for policy. Miller, who served as a senior adviser to Trump and was his lead speechwriter during his first administration, has been a leading advocate for a more restrictive immigration policy and is expected to take on an expanded role in the President-elect’s second term. He’s been closely involved in Trump’s transition process and will be key in future staffing decisions. During the campaign, he frequently traveled to rallies with Trump on his private plane and was increasingly visible as a speaker at events in recent months.

“Trump is likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after first-term tumult” via The Associated Press — Trump’s choice for Defense Secretary is still up in the air. Still, it is a sure bet he will look to reshape the Pentagon and pick a loyalist following his tumultuous first term. Five men held the job as Pentagon chief only to resign, be fired, or serve briefly as a stopgap. While he has yet to announce a decision, the names of potential Pentagon chiefs stretch from the well-known — such as U.S. Rep. Waltz — to an array of former administration loyalists, including retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who held national security posts during Trump’s first term. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been floated, but Trump said on social media Saturday that Pompeo would not join the new administration. Some decisions may linger for days as candidates jostle for attention and officials wait for the final results from House races, weighing whether Republican lawmakers can be tapped or if others are a safer pick to avoid a new election for an empty congressional seat.

—“Markwayne Mullin under consideration for Trump appointment to Interior or Veterans Affairs” via Reese Gorman of NOTUS

“Senate Republican leadership fight becomes a proxy for MAGA influence under Trump” via Sahil Kapur, Matt Dixon and Julie Tsirkin of NBC News — A looming battle among Senate Republicans over whom to pick as their next majority leader is turning into an early test of how much power Trump’s MAGA movement will exert in his second term. The three-way fight to replace outgoing Senate Republican leader McConnell pits Minority Whip Thune of South Dakota against Cornyn of Texas, a former McConnell deputy, and underdog candidate Scott. The battle will gauge the staying power of long-serving senior Republicans grounded in an institutionalist view of the Senate, like Thune and Cornyn, against an emboldened pro-Trump wing looking to smash any vestiges of the old GOP as he returns to power.

“Lara Trump thinks Scott would do ‘amazing job’ as Majority Leader” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Scott clearly has been very loyal to Donald Trump. I think that there are a lot of folks who have been very outspoken about having him as a leader there. And I think that it could be very impactful. But, you know, it’s the will of the people. And I heard you talking before I came on; if you’re a person out there who wants to see that happen, make sure you call your Senator, make sure you call and say, hey, I want Rick Scott,” Lara Trump said on “The Benny Show” Monday. Lara Trump was responsible in her role for helping to drive a political realignment to Donald Trump and JD Vance in Tuesday’s election. “If that’s what the American people want, then that’s what the American people deserve,” Trump added. “The folks in Washington, D.C. work for us, and we sent a loud and clear message on Tuesday of last week, so I hope they are listening, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens, but I certainly think Rick Scott would do an amazing job.”

“Online influencers who boosted Ron DeSantis for President don’t want Scott as Senate Leader” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Many of DeSantis’ most prominent social media supporters are slamming Scott’s bid for Senate Majority Leader. From media professionals like radio host Dana Loesch to online influencers like “Max Nordau,” the overlap between anti-Scott voices and DeSantis boosters seems readily evident to close watchers of Florida politics. Many Scott critics say supporters of Trump are too eager to rally behind Scott as a choice to lead the Senate. “I’m not resolutely against Rick Scott, but I’m familiar with his record of red flag laws, in-state tuition for illegal aliens, DACA, and botching the 2022 Midterms,” the “@MaxNordau” account posted on X. “I want President Trump to implement the agenda he ran on. Would a Senator Majority Leader Scott do it?” Loesch, a former National Rifle Association (NRA) spokesperson, criticized all three major contenders for Republican Majority Leader: Scott and U.S. Sens. Cornyn and Thune.

“Kat Cammack seeks GOP Conference Chair role, Byron Donalds reportedly considers run” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Will an opening in the GOP Conference Chair position allow a Florida Republican into leadership? Trump asked U.S. Rep. Stefanik, the current House GOP Conference Chair, to take the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations role. Shortly after that news broke, U.S. Rep. Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, announced she would run for the House leadership post. “With the mandate the American people gave President Trump and my fellow Republicans on Tuesday, we need to deliver results now more than ever,” Cammack posted on X. “We need to be one team, one mission. I’m all in to be our next House Conference Chair, and I look forward to executing the America First agenda we have been sent to Washington for.”

— EPILOGUE —

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump” via The Associated Press — Biden and Harris made their first joint appearance since her election loss when they observed Veterans Day together by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The pair then headed to the ceremonial amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, where Biden honored the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans — including those who paid the ultimate price and their families — during what was his final time speaking there as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military. “It’s been the greatest honor of my life, to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us, generation after generation after generation,” Biden said. “You are the greatest fighting force, and this is not hyperbole, the finest fighting force in the history of the world.” He reminisced about trips to U.S. military installations worldwide and to historic military sites like Valley Forge and Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

“Why Democrats lost Latinos” via Jack Herrera of POLITICO — With this latest election, the evidence of political realignment among Latinos is too great to dismiss. The country is changing, and millions of Latinos — just like white autoworkers in Michigan or truck drivers in Pennsylvania — fear getting left behind in a global economy that seems to fuel itself by hollowing out border towns and steel mill cities. For decades, Democrats relied on Latinos seeing Republicans as racist or hostile to immigrants to keep high percentages of that group’s support; the rapid growth of the Latino population was supposed to keep the Democrats in the White House permanently. Now, many Latinos seem to have lost enough faith in Democrats’ handle on the economy to join Trump’s coalition, even after years of him accusing immigrants of “poisoning the blood of our country.” If Republicans continue their gains with Latinos at the same stunning rate, it will be enough to keep Democrats out of power for generations. And yet, Democrats might not be in as much danger as it appears. There’s evidence that this year’s vote does not represent a pure, wholesale ideological transformation of Latinos.

“Democrats have a fundamental misunderstanding of why Latino Americans voted for Trump” via J. Antonio Molinar for the Miami Herald — Democrats are fundamentally incapable of doing the one thing Trump is: to look at the cohort of Latino American men as rational political actors first and Latinos second. Only Democrats lumped Latino Americans and their social political interests into the same group as that of undocumented immigrants from Latin America. In doing so, Democrats sent a very clear message to the Latino population of the United States: No matter what you do or who you are as a person, you will always be just another one of “them” to us. This is perhaps the most blatant and abhorrent case of latent systematic racism in American politics today. Latino men distanced themselves from the Democratic Party precisely because race and ethnicity meant less to them than they were being told it should. Racism drove Democrats to lump a wildly diffuse group of Americans into a manufactured cohort called “Latinos” and expect that being a part of the group would mean the same to the members as to those standing on the outside looking in. Democrats expected that race and ethnicity should be at the forefront of Latinos’ identity because it is at the forefront of theirs when they think of them.

“DeSantis-endorsed School Board winners call his support ‘invaluable’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Four of the six School Board candidates endorsed by DeSantis won their runoffs in Tuesday’s election. The victors included Mary Blanco, winning in Miami-Dade County, Donna Brosemer in Volusia, Vanessa Chaviano in Lee, and Matt Susin in Brevard. For DeSantis, the General Election was a turnaround after many of his School Board picks faltered in the Primary. Only six of his 23 picks held victory parties the night of Aug. 20. Eleven were defeated, while the other six were forced into a November runoff. Other progressive education groups and Democrats fighting conservative School Board candidates also celebrated their election wins on Tuesday. Educated We Stand endorsed 17 Florida candidates this year. Ten won outright in their August Primary and five were forced into runoffs. Three of them — Anne Douglass and Joseph Geller in Miami-Dade and Lynn Gray in Hillsborough — won on Tuesday.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida leaders honor men and women for their sacrifices on Veterans Day” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Leaders across Florida honored the men and women who have fought to protect Americans’ freedoms on Veterans Day Monday. “Today, we honor our veterans for their selfless service to our great country,” DeSantis said. “Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, and I’m proud to have signed legislation this year to provide more support, resources, and opportunities to veterans and their families.” “Millions of brave men and women have given their service to this great nation and made sacrifices to protect and defend our freedom. It is an honor to wear the uniform that so many put on before me — they all are an inspiration,” Sen. Danny Burgess said.

“Dems say fight isn’t over, but abortion is a ‘no’ for Florida lawmakers, top Republican says” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — Unbowed by the failure of the proposed abortion-rights amendment to reach the required 60% approval by voters last week, proponents are calling upon the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature to repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban next year. Don’t count on it. The ACLU of Florida called Amendment 4’s failure a “temporary loss.” Still, the incoming Florida Senate President said in a statement he will not look to change anything, suggesting the current abortion ban will stand. “Every Senator has the right – and the responsibility – to file bills important to their constituents and advocate for their priorities. Senators file bills related to marijuana and abortion every year, and I don’t expect that will change. But, to answer your question plainly – for my part, I’m a ‘no,’” said incoming Senate President Ben Albritton.

“Court: Florida can’t claw back payments for pre-approved hospital care for undocumented immigrants” via Christine Sexton of Florida Phoenix — The ruling upholds a previous decision on clawbacks the court made in 2019 in a case known as Gulf Coast Medical Center versus the Agency for Health Care Administration. The hospital is part of the Lee Memorial Health System. A 2020 legislative staff analysis suggests the ruling would require the state to drop 42 Medicaid fraud cases against hospitals, resulting in the state losing nearly $13.5 million at that time. A three-judge panel of the Florida 1st District Court of Appeal had ruled that the state cannot retroactively audit hospitals for providing emergency care to undocumented citizens that the state initially approved. The state started conducting retroactive audits of prior-approved care for undocumented citizens following a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General audit of Medicaid payments for emergency care. Subsequent retroactive audits were conducted by the state’s Bureau of Medicaid Program Integrity (MPI), a fraud detection unit, under an initiative called the “alien audit program.”

“Florida SAT scores fall in 2024, continuing ‘COVID slide,’ experts say” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s SAT scores fell again this year, continuing a downward trend that experts fear stems from the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic on state students. According to recently released data from the College Board, makers of the SAT, the state’s average SAT score dropped to 948 out of 1600, an 18-point decline from 2023. The dip mirrors the national trend and represents the third year in which Florida SAT scores declined. The state’s average is down from 1017 in 2017, the last comparable year, because the College Board adjusted the SAT scoring scale.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Florida voters expect Trump to make life more affordable. But will his policies take us in that direction?” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — At one polling place after another in Broward and Palm Beach counties last week, a consistent theme resonated among voters: They were there to express their anger at a Biden administration that failed to keep prices under control and presided over inflation levels that at one point two years ago reached 9%, the highest level in roughly four decades. A return to Trump, they said, would help make their cost-burdened households more manageable. It didn’t matter that the stock market boomed and unemployment had fallen to a manageable 4.1% nationally after the labor market nearly suffocated under double-digit numbers during the COVID pandemic.

“Miami-Dade teachers get raises and charter schools recoup funds owed by the District” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Months into the school year, public schoolteachers in Miami-Dade are no longer in the dark about what kind of wage increases to expect. The United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union, secured a contract with the District with an average 4.5% increase in teacher salaries and a guarantee that teachers’ monthly health care premiums would remain the same. A large portion of this raise is funded by local property tax revenue, as the state only increased the District’s funding by 2.49% this year. The pay raise comes after nine bargaining sessions — months later than usual. Union contracts are typically approved before the school year begins in August.

“Brightline could abandon Treasure Coast if Martin fails to come up with grants for station” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A Brightline train station here is still possible. The county needs another $30 million. Officials hope to find that $30 million in grants, but if they fail, Brightline could terminate its agreement and not build a station on the Treasure Coast at all. Brightline has submitted a bid to create a station on its original downtown Stuart site, next to the County Courthouse, Assistant County Administrator George Stokus confirmed. He said the bid was accepted and chosen by the selection committee. Brightline and the county were to enter negotiations, Stokus said, and County Commissioners were to hold a public discussion at 9 a.m. Tuesday in County Commission chambers, followed by a vote on the deal.

“Spirit Airlines flight forced to divert after being shot at while trying to land” via Germania Rodriguez Poleo of the Daily Mail — A Spirit Airlines flight has been forced to divert after it was struck by gunfire from gangs while trying to land in Haiti’s capital on Monday. The plane had departed from Fort Lauderdale and was coming into land at Port-au-Prince when it was diverted to the Dominican Republic, where it landed safely. At least one person, a flight attendant, was grazed by a bullet, the Miami Herald reported.

“PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in South Florida rain, study says” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A recent study by Florida International University found 21 types of PFAS “forever chemicals” in South Florida’s rainwater. The evidence in the study suggests that some of the PFAS that end up in South Florida are carried over vast distances in the atmosphere via the water cycle. There are thousands of types of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) used in a wide range of products, including nonstick pans, carpeting, waterproof clothing, food packaging, firefighting foam, batteries, and microelectronics. The particles are small enough for people to ingest or inhale, and some varieties have been linked to liver and kidney damage, fertility issues, cancer and other diseases. But much remains unknown about many others.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

TFG! — “Orange elections chief Glen Gilzean creates $2.1M scholarship fund named for himself” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Gilzean, Orange County’s outgoing Supervisor of Elections, plans to spend $2.1 million of the office’s budget to establish scholarships named after himself — a decision being blasted by local leaders including County Mayor Jerry Demings and incoming Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel. Gilzean plans to allow every graduating senior at Jones and Evans high schools to use the “Glen Gilzean, Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Promise of the Future Scholarship” to attend Valencia College or Orange Technical College, according to an agreement with the colleges in September.

“Orlando student received racist text similar to those probed by FBI, mom says” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The parent of an Orlando student said her daughter received an anonymous text message instructing her “to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,” similar to racist messages that are under federal investigation in nearly two dozen U.S. states. The message was sent Wednesday evening from a number using a 407 area code, telling the seventh grader at Howard Middle School, who is Black, to “Be ready at 1 p.m. SHARP with your belongings,” according to a screen shot. “Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a Brown Van, be prepared to be searched down once you’ve enter (sic) the plantation. You are in Plantation ‘group B.’ Good day,” the message read. Kim Keller, the child’s mother, told the Sentinel she learned of the message after speaking with her daughter following news reports of similar messages being sent to Black people around the country. The FBI is investigating the messages following Tuesday’s election, the Federal Communications Commission and attorneys general in at least 32 states.

“Seminole County looks at protecting rural enclaves within urban areas” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Tucked within congested areas of central Seminole County — near the strip malls, parking lots, high-rise apartments and bumper-to-bumper traffic — sit quiet rural enclaves of large oaks, dirt roads and homes on expansive lots. But now, residents of these rural havens worry that as development pressures grow, they could lose their neighborhoods’ rustic charms to dense clusters of houses, residential multiplexes, and traffic. Seminole officials have started taking note of their concerns. The county recently kicked off a one-year study of how to protect these rural pockets from new developments with densities of more than the current one house per acre or per 3 acres.

“Volusia County Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs, sentenced to prison, to seek pardon from Trump” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Volusia County Proud Boys leader sentenced to federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is hopeful that Trump’s election will lead to a pardon and freedom, according to his attorney. Joe Biggs, who lived near Ormond Beach, was sentenced in August 2023 to 17 years in federal prison after a lengthy trial in Washington, D.C. His attorney, Norman Pattis, said in a phone interview that he heard from someone who had communicated with Biggs since Trump’s election victory. “He’s excited and hopeful about the prospects for a pardon,” Pattis said of Biggs.

“Tight West Melbourne City Council election going to recount this week to determine winner” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County’s election Canvassing Board has ordered a recount to determine one of the West Melbourne City Council election winners. Unofficial results show that Stephen Phrampus edged out Adam Gaffney by two votes for fifth place in the election, in which seven candidates were running as a group, with voters allowed to choose up to five. The top five finishers win a seat on the Council, but the sixth- and seventh-place finishers do not. Under state election laws, a recount is required if the unofficial totals separating the candidates are within one-half of a percentage point. In this case, Phrampus and Gaffney were separated by less than one-hundredth of a percentage point.

— LOCAL: TB —

“John Legg picks insider for second-in-command post of Pasco schools” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Even before he won as Pasco County’s next Superintendent, questions circulated over whether charter school operator Legg could turn the district on its head in pursuit of expanding choice at the expense of public education. On Monday, Legg signaled that while he wants to see changes, he has no intention of completely overhauling the system of more than 10,000 employees and 80,000 students. To that end, he named Betsy Kuhn, an assistant Superintendent under retiring leader Kurt Browning, to serve as deputy Superintendent. “She is not my assistant,” Legg said of Kuhn.

“Pinellas County seeks $79M federal grant to replace Dunedin Causeway bridge” via Tom Germond of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County is seeking a $79 million grant through the Federal Highway Administration to replace the Dunedin Causeway Main Bridge. County Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize staff on Oct. 29 to seek the grant for the project, which has been discussed often by government officials, stakeholders, and users recently. Under the county’s causeway bridge project overview, the main bridge will be replaced with a two-lane, midlevel movable bridge. County reports say that the main bridge has become structurally deficient due to aging and does not meet current engineering standards for resisting damage from high waves during significant storms and vessel impact.

“Gonzmart family donates $1 million to USF on-campus stadium” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Gonzmart family has donated $1 million toward the University of South Florida’s on-campus stadium. The gift comes from the Gonzmart Family Foundation one day before USF breaks ground on the $340 million stadium. The project is being built by a team comprised of Manhattan Construction Co., H.J. Russell & Co., and DuCon LLC and is expected to open in 2027. USF President Rhea Law said the impact of the Gonzmarts in Tampa Bay is “immeasurable.” “The Gonzmart family has contributed to the University of South Florida in so many ways, and we are truly grateful for their generous gift to the on-campus stadium project, which will significantly enhance the game day experience for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members alike,” Law said.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Change at top for a JEA Board seat and post of chief operating officer” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — JEA had two shifts in its top leadership this week when Board member A. Zachary Faison Jr. resigned in the middle of his term, and CEO Vickie Cavey made a staff change for the chief operating officer. The position of Chief Operating Officer is filled now on an interim basis by Ricky Erixton after Cavey notified Raynetta Curry Marshall on Thursday that it was her last day on the job. The change in the chief operating post and Faison’s resignation from the JEA Board on Wednesday were unrelated.

“‘Military-friendly’: FSU, FAMU are awarded for supporting veterans and military families” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State’s and Florida A&M’s support for veterans and their families has not gone unnoticed. Both universities are among nine institutions in the State University System of Florida that received a Collegiate Purple Star Campus Designation, established to recognize colleges committed to assisting military families. “As the most military-friendly state in the country, it is important our universities provide higher education opportunities for our service members and veterans,” Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said in a statement.

“Veterans from north Florida long-term care centers take flight to honor their service” via Mishalynn Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — As a “thank you” for their service, five veterans with a long legacy of service and sacrifice got the chance to bring the past to the present in a restored 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane. This opportunity was held in partnership between the Florida Health Care Association and Dream Flights, a nonprofit organization that provides free 15-minute flights to veterans across the United States. The veterans were brought from FHCA and Florida Assisted Living Association long-term care centers in Lake City and Tallahassee.

“Engineer study shows reuse of Baptist Hospital not ‘commercially viable’” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — With its solicitation last week for companies to come forward to demolish the old Baptist Hospital, Pensacola is on a course to demolish the entire campus. The decision came after engineering consultants made clear to city officials that reusing the main building and towers of the old Baptist Hospital would not be “commercially viable.” In May, the city hired Geosyntec Consultants to assess the Baptist Hospital campus for reuse and perform what is known as a phase I environmental study for potential pollution on the property. The environmental survey said that because of the age of the buildings, they are likely to contain asbestos on the roof and floors. Also, as many buildings were built before 1978, they carry the presumption that they contain lead paint until testing can prove otherwise.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“State drops DUI charges against Marco Island’s Erik Brechnitz; arresting officer moves to CCSO” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — DUI charges were dropped against Marco Island City Council member Brechnitz by the state of Florida, which was unwilling to pursue the misdemeanor case. Brechnitz, 86, was arrested and charged with DUI on July 26 on Marco Island. He was found asleep in his running vehicle in the afternoon and couldn’t be awakened by several people, according to the police report. They called 911. Brechnitz said he was in his designated parking space in a parking garage at the Royal Marco Point condo complex, where he lives. Court documents show that on Oct. 2, State Attorney Amira D. Fox submitted to the Collier County Court the state’s “Notice of Nolle Prosequi.”

— TOP OPINION —

“The Democrats’ Senate nightmare is only beginning” via Daniel Block of The Atlantic — With very few votes left to count in last week’s election, the Republican Party appears to have flipped four Senate seats — in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Montana — giving it a presumptive 53–47 majority.

The real problem for Democrats is that the 2024 map was only slightly harsher than usual. Going forward, every Senate election will be brutal. The institution is so skewed in favor of the current Republican coalition that Democrats need at least a few red-state seats to win consistent majorities. Now, they have none.

The partisan divide of the 50 states is not an immutable fact of nature, but here’s how things look for the foreseeable future: 24 states are solidly red, and 17 are solidly blue.

And even a perfect game will not be enough in the 2026 Midterms.

Anything short of that means that, even if a Democrat retakes the White House in 2028, that President will be immediately hamstrung. Even a narrow GOP majority will make it impossible for, say, President Josh Shapiro or Gretchen Whitmer to pass liberal legislation. They would instead, from the moment they’re sworn in, have to contend with congressional investigations, government shutdowns, and debt-ceiling hostage negotiations.

Their troubles would hardly end there. A GOP Senate majority would slow-walk or even block a Democratic President’s Cabinet nominations and personnel appointments. An administration without administrators would be unable to issue new regulations and rules. Whatever policies the administration did manage to make would then be tied up by an ever more hostile judiciary. Without control of the Senate, Democratic Presidents will struggle to get nominees confirmed at even the district and circuit levels. They can forget about the Supreme Court.

— OPINIONS —

“The case for mass deportations” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that as of Sept. 30, 2023, there were 1,292,830 people in the U.S. illegally who have had full legal due process and have received a final deportation order from an immigration judge. In the ensuing year, estimates show that the number has grown to between 1.35 million and 1.6 million. The vast majority of those people are not in detention. But they have had final orders of deportation, so they are subject to removal at any time. It’s just that the Biden administration has not removed them. If Trump actually does any of this — that is, if he increases deportations with an emphasis on national security threats, criminal, and recent entrants — it will have a powerful deterrent effect on people in foreign nations considering illegal entry into the U.S. It will also likely motivate recent illegal arrivals into the U.S., the ones with the fewest connections to this country, to leave on their own.

“Democrats could have won. Our excuses mask a devastating reality.” via John Della Volpe of The New York Times — Inflation was too high. Turnout was too low. Biden stayed in the race too long. His Summer polling deficit was too steep to overcome. The excuses for Harris’ loss are piling up, but they mask a deeper, more devastating reality: Democratic Party leaders did not listen deeply to and earn the trust of young voters, who could have helped her prevail in Michigan and other swing states. As a pollster who focuses on the hopes and worries of these Americans, losing to Trump — not once but twice — represents a profound failure. Harris’ campaign needed to shift about one percentage point of voters across Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin to secure the presidency, but instead struggled in college towns like Ann Arbor and other blue places.

“Disney shares more about villains land, parade, Animal Kingdom rides” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — More details and descriptions of upcoming Walt Disney World attractions were revealed at D23 Brazil this weekend. No new rides or projects were announced during the fan club gathering, but Disney officials – including Josh D’Amaro, Chair of Disney Experiences, and Michael Hundgen, a vice president with Walt Disney Imagineering – shared fresh observations, renderings and timelines on multiple fronts. For the first time, Disney revealed the “Moana” float for the “Disney Starlight,” a nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park set to debut in the Summer of 2025. The artist’s concept shows the title character on a boat riding a tall ocean wave enhanced by lighting effects. It shows families with beverages, a fireplace with ships in bottles and the East India Co. logo, many candles, a telescope and walls decorated with paintings (a mermaid, a ship overcome by a sea creature) and several swords.

