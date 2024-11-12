Florida Recycles Day at USF will spotlight sustainability

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is partnering with the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation to promote recycling and environmental stewardship through a joint Florida Recycles Day in Tampa this week.

The event, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, at the University of South Florida’s Patel College for Global Sustainability, will focus on the importance of recycling and sustainability.

The one-day event includes a panel on the state’s commitment to recycling moderated by Liz DeWitt, President and CEO of the Florida Beverage Association and Chair of the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation. Panelists include Hannah Sackles of the University of Florida on the DEP’s study on capacity, Gene Jones of SWIX on the state of recycling markets, and Mike DeClerck of WM on the state’s investment into infrastructure. That panel will kick off the day at 9 a.m.

Following the opening panel discussion, a three-person panel will discuss the importance of recycling batteries. Speakers include the DEP’s Karen Moore, Polk County Solid Waste Director Dale Henderson, and Morgan Crapps of Redwood Materials. Topics include how to raise awareness for recycling batteries, the dangers of landfill fires caused by improper battery disposal and what other states are doing to tackle the issue.

Another panel will address innovative recycling strategies, including for campaign signs — a relevant topic several days after a consequential national election — as well as building materials, textiles and food waste.

City of Tampa Sustainability Coordinator Kayla Caselli will moderate the panel with Kyle Pukylo of NuCycle, who will address campaign signs; Tyrone Childs of Cemex, who will address building materials; Donn Githens of Goodwill Manasota and Raymond Randall of WM, who will talk about textiles; and Brian West of Publix, who will discuss food recovery.

The event will also include an awards presentation, including recognition from the USF Stavros Center Sustainability Superheroes Program; the Goodwill Industries Suncoast and Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department’s Donation and Waste Diversion Program; Collier County’s Preserve Our Paradise’s Reduce, Reuse and Recycle program; Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Closed Loop Recycling Value Assessments; and Desert Wireless Recycling Continual Recycling.

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida is sponsoring the event’s luncheon. Other sponsors include Publix, Niagara Bottling, the Florida Beverage Association, PEPSICO, SMI, Goodwill Manasota, Cemex, the Associated Industries of Florida Foundation, the Florida Recyclers Association and NuCycle Energy.