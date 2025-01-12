January 12, 2025
AARP encouraging community organizations and governments to apply for grant program
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew Dixon

Senior hipster man using smartphone app for creating playlist with rock music - Trendy tattoo guy having fun with mobile phone technology - Tech and joyful elderly lifestyle concept - Focus on face
AARP Community Challenge is designed to improve community aspects for people over 50.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is making a call for nonprofit organizations and governmental entities to apply for its grant program designed to improve lives of senior citizens.

The call for applications from non-governmental organizations and governmental entities to submit their applications to the AARP Community Challenge has a deadline of March 5. The Community Challenge is a grant program designed to provide funds to quick-action programs and efforts to improve living conditions. Those projects could include efforts such as transportation, housing, digital connections and public places improvements.

The AARP grant program is now in its ninth year and is part of the organizations Livable Communities effort. That initiative supports efforts to help community improvements for residents who are older than 50.

“Florida communities have much to do to become great places to live for people age 50 and older, but sometimes transformative changes come from small packages,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson in a news release. “The Community Challenge Grant Program has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements enhancing Floridians’ quality of life.”

There are three different categories for applying to the grant programs for AARP.

“Capacity-building microgrants” are grants designed to help efforts that improve the livelihood of those older than 50. Those efforts can come through life coaching through nonprofits, webinars and other learning efforts designed to help walkability, bikeability and implementing safe and accessible home improvements designed to improve training for disaster preparedness.

“Demonstration grants” go to efforts to improve pedestrian safety and that is partially supported by Toyota Motor North America. It’s also focused on increasing access to high-speed internet access which is financially supported by Microsoft hoping to improve connectivity within communities and improve housing designs.

“Flagship Grants” are funds geared toward public place projects that including transportation, housing and community resilience.

“AARP is committed to creating communities where people of all ages and abilities can thrive,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer. “The Community Challenge helps cities, towns and counties get things started with small improvements that can kick-start meaningful changes that improve people’s lives and strengthens the places they call home.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s.

