FloridaCommerce program to provide $3.1M for veteran and substance abuse housing assistance

Military veterans who are recovering from substance abuse disorders in Florida can apply for funding to help them transition to affordable housing.

FloridaCommerce announced this week the agency is making $3.1 million in funding available in transitional housing assistance for veterans. The funding is primarily for those who served in the military and are recovering from substance abuse, though nonveterans recovering from substance abuse are also eligible. The Recovery Housing Program (RHP) is accepting applications for the program through Feb. 17.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating the funds. FloridaCommerce administers the distribution of the money. The funding is designed to assist nonprofit organizations, both public and private, across Florida that primarily help veterans recovering from substance abuse.

“Eligible uses of funds through the RHP include relocation payments, rental assistance, new construction, acquisition and/or rehabilitation of housing facilities,” said a FloridaCommerce news release issued this week.

Florida nonprofit and governmental organizations in any municipality can apply for the funding at an RHP website. To help instruct organizations on how to apply and provide an overview of the process, FloridaCommerce officials are holding a public webinar on Thursday. Organizations can register for the webinar at the established webpage.

Funding for the program originates from the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act established by Congress in 2018. Some of that funding began to be distributed in Florida in 2020.

In the past four years, FloridaCommerce has allocated $4.8 million in RHP funding. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that the Sunshine State has the third-largest population of military veterans in the country.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already approved about $1.6 million for transitional housing for military veterans and Floridians who are recovering from substance abuse.

FloridaCommerce officials point to funds already allocated to the nonprofit St. Vincent DePaul in Charlotte County as a primary example of how the program works. The church’s organization, which used to be called the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, has already helped dozens of people in need who meet the criteria for the program.