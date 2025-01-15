AARP sets Florida legislative agenda as lawmakers get set for Session in early March

With the 2025 Legislative Session just over a month away, AARP is gearing up to make sure priorities for senior citizens are addressed when state lawmakers gather to address bills for consideration when legislators convene in Tallahassee March 4.

The legislative priority list for the Florida AARP is extensive. While there are many elements to the AARP legislative priorities, affordable housing and accessibility will be among the highest needs, according to AARP officials.

But the senior citizen advocacy organization will also be lobbying on a multitude of topics that need legislative attention.

“AARP’s work in the legislative process focuses on providing useful data, encouraging creative policy ideas and amplifying the voices of older Floridians,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson. “We are committed to collaborating with legislative members, their staff, and other stakeholders.

The organization published its wish list Wednesday. There are seven different priorities AARP will seek to advance in the Legislative Session. The priority list is aggressive and includes:

— Health security, focusing on nursing home quality, community-based services, family caregiver support and improved use of technology.

— Consumer protections to include adult guardianship, vulnerable adult protection, fraud and unfair business practices and utilities.

— Housing, focusing on increasing access and other elements, such as protection of housing rights.

— Family caregiver support on a state level.

— Public use transportation and spaces such as completing streets, more transportation options and improved public spaces.

— Age-friendly networks with states and communities with more enrollment in AARP networks and age-friendly action plans.

— Fraud prevention with specialized crime resources and personnel.

“AARP Florida volunteer advocates will join our staff at the capitol again this year. Over the last several years, advocacy volunteers played a critical role in achieving advocacy wins. Their passion and personal experiences help elected officials understand how their decisions impact older adults in Florida,” Johnson said.