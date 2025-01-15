January 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio getting more pushback from protestors than Senators during confirmation hearing
Marco Rubio. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 15, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Matt Dunagan to lead Florida Sheriffs Association

HeadlinesInfluence

Powerhouse Florida lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull expands to D.C., led by Caroline Wiles

HeadlinesTransition

Pam Bondi promises to restore confidence, integrity to Justice Department

Marco Rubio
The Senator is expected to be an easy confirmation, but that didn't mean there was no drama Wednesday morning.

Florida’s senior Senator appears to have a smooth path toward Foggy Bottom.

That’s the major takeaway from the early part of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of State position

Rubio positioned himself as someone willing to commit to an overdue reconsideration of how America’s strategic adversaries and competitors are seen, and garnered bipartisan praise even before he began to speak.

In his intro, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott lauded the “exceptional nominee” whose family moved from Cuba as an “incredible asset” for the Trump administration who is “clear-eyed” about threats and willing to hold communist regimes and others accountable.

“Marco will always put America’s best interests first,” Scott said.

Ranking member Jeanne Shaheen wanted Rubio’s hearing to happen as quickly as possible so American embassies can be “fully staffed,” and the New Hampshire Democrat noted the “good working relationship” she’s had across the aisle with the Senator in her remarks.

It wasn’t all kumbaya from the more radical elements of the general public though. It soon enough got interesting, as demonstrators made their presence known.

As Rubio contrasted the “global order” forged at the end of World War II with today’s eroded dynamic that threatens America and leverages “adversaries and rivals” and “jihadists,” a protester decried “forever war ever since.” Soon enough, that would be followed by a second, Spanish-speaking demonstrator.

“I get bilingual protestors,” Rubio quipped.

Turning to matters of substance, Shaheen pressed Rubio on protecting the North American Treaty Organization (NATO).

“The NATO alliance is a very important alliance,” Rubio said, but wondered if America should have a “primary defense role” in the alliance.

“We have to have alliances. But we have to have alliances with strong, capable partners,” Rubio said, noting that American largesse has funded European “safety net” social programs as our taxpayers have shouldered their burdens.

___

This piece will be updated as the hearing continues.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPowerhouse Florida lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull expands to D.C., led by Caroline Wiles

nextMatt Dunagan to lead Florida Sheriffs Association

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories