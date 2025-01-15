Disney World, Universal Orlando report guests’ injuries in late 2024

Three people were hospitalized after riding Universal’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and a pair of senior citizens fell in the boarding process on children-themed rides at Disney World, according to a new state report.

Those are among the 14 injuries Florida’s biggest theme parks self-reported during the final three months of 2024, a time when some of the biggest crowds of the year come to celebrate the holidays at the parks.

The quarterly report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is one of the few ways the public finds out what happens when parkgoers get hurt on rides. But the report only provides a glimpse. It includes a brief summary on the visitor’s injury but only covers situations where somebody was hurt on a ride and hospitalized for at least 24 hours. At times, theme parks have been criticized for misrepresenting the seriousness of a person’s injury in these reports.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which launches riders 70 mph in less than three seconds, was the ride with the most reported incidents this quarter, the state report showed.

A 43-year-old woman who had a preexisting condition that’s not named in the report had a seizure and felt nauseous on Jurassic World VelociCoaster in November at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

In December, a 63-year-old woman had shortness of breath after riding the VelociCoaster. She had a preexisting condition that was also not disclosed in the report. A 44-year-old man also fainted on VelociCoaster in December.

VelociCoaster opened in 2021.

Other incidents included a 36-year-old man having a seizure on Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure and a 76-year-old woman fainting on the Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts indoor coaster.

At Disney World, a 79-year-old man fell and injured his hip in October getting on the Under the Sea — Journey of The Little Mermaid, a dark ride at the Magic Kingdom.

At the same park, a 68-year-old woman fell while exiting the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel in November.

Other Disney World guests reported shortness of breath, chest pains or nausea on rides.

At SeaWorld Orlando, a 25-year-old man reported a headache and throwing up after he rode several roller coasters. No specific ride is named.

Legoland Florida, which caters to younger theme park fans, did not report any injuries for the quarter.