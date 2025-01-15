January 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Recreational pot supporters launch fresh campaign to put new measure on the ballot
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesJanuary 15, 20253min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis calls for end to FinCEN, cites debanking of Donald Trump supporters, gun owners

HeadlinesInfluence

AARP sets Florida legislative agenda as lawmakers get set for Session in early March

HeadlinesTransition

Marco Rubio gets more pushback from protestors than Senators during confirmation hearing

Marijuana AP
Smart & Safe Florida launched a new push a day after Gov. DeSantis called a Special Session on petition fraud.

The political group behind a failed recreational marijuana amendment last cycle just launched a new effort to get another measure on the 2026 ballot.

Smart & Safe Florida on Tuesday relaunched its effort to place a constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot.

The proposal for a measure, entitled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” is the first ballot petition filed in 2025. It includes a ballot summary making clear it only seeks to legalize adult use.

The summary as submitted reads that the amendment: “Allows adults 21 and older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana for non-medical consumption. Establishes possession limits. Prohibits marketing and packaging attractive to children. Prohibits smoking and vaping in public. Maintains prohibition on driving under influence. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers to acquire, cultivate, process, transport, and sell marijuana to adults. Provides for creation of licenses for non-medical marijuana businesses.”

In November, a ballot measure fell short of the 60% support required to pass, but received nearly 56% support statewide.

That was after more was spent in support of the amendment than for any ballot measure in the country.

Ahead of the 2024 election cycle, the Smart & Safe campaign gathered more than 965,000 petition signatures to earn the measure a place on the ballot.

Of note, the campaign launched its attempt to put recreational marijuana up to a vote a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis called a Special Session, asking lawmakers to consider a crackdown on fraudulent signatures to place amendments on the ballot. But leaders of the Legislature pushed back on the call and said they do not intend to let the Governor dictate what issues are ultimately considered by lawmakers.

DeSantis in 2024 was the most outspoken voice against passage of the marijuana amendment. State agencies under his control controversially issued public information warning of problems threatening public health if the measure passed.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPam Bondi punts on TikTok ban enforcement

nextDisney World, Universal Orlando report guests' injuries in late 2024

One comment

  • The Magic Dragon

    January 15, 2025 at 2:22 pm

    This will be the third time the Florida pot industry has tried to persuade voters that this is all about their rights to smoke what they want.
    Since 2022, the Florida pot industry has raised $152 MILLION to get this amendment passed, and they have failed twice. If they can afford to waste that much money, imagine how much they expect to make in legal pot sales if the amendment passes. That is what it is all about.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories