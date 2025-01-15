Recreational pot supporters launch fresh campaign to put new measure on the ballot

The political group behind a failed recreational marijuana amendment last cycle just launched a new effort to get another measure on the 2026 ballot.

Smart & Safe Florida on Tuesday relaunched its effort to place a constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot.

The proposal for a measure, entitled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” is the first ballot petition filed in 2025. It includes a ballot summary making clear it only seeks to legalize adult use.

The summary as submitted reads that the amendment: “Allows adults 21 and older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana for non-medical consumption. Establishes possession limits. Prohibits marketing and packaging attractive to children. Prohibits smoking and vaping in public. Maintains prohibition on driving under influence. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers to acquire, cultivate, process, transport, and sell marijuana to adults. Provides for creation of licenses for non-medical marijuana businesses.”

In November, a ballot measure fell short of the 60% support required to pass, but received nearly 56% support statewide.

That was after more was spent in support of the amendment than for any ballot measure in the country.

Ahead of the 2024 election cycle, the Smart & Safe campaign gathered more than 965,000 petition signatures to earn the measure a place on the ballot.

Of note, the campaign launched its attempt to put recreational marijuana up to a vote a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis called a Special Session, asking lawmakers to consider a crackdown on fraudulent signatures to place amendments on the ballot. But leaders of the Legislature pushed back on the call and said they do not intend to let the Governor dictate what issues are ultimately considered by lawmakers.

DeSantis in 2024 was the most outspoken voice against passage of the marijuana amendment. State agencies under his control controversially issued public information warning of problems threatening public health if the measure passed.