Ben Albritton, Daniel Perez push back on Gov. DeSantis’ Special Session call

Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez aren’t sure why Gov. Ron DeSantis called a Special Session to start in two weeks.

Nor are Albritton or Perez clear on what the Governor wants out of it, as a memo released hours after DeSantis issued his call details.

“Florida’s Constitution compels our attendance at a Special Session unilaterally called by the Governor. However, the power to convene a Special Session also resides with the presiding officers. As the people’s elected representatives, the Legislature, not the Governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

DeSantis wants to crack down on illegal immigration, eliminate a loophole giving undocumented immigrants in-state tuition, tighten up petitions for constitutional amendments and hone in on condo safety regulations and escalating costs related to them.

But the leaders of the Senate and House question the lack of specific detail from the Governor’s Office.

“While the Governor discussed fragments of ideas for a Special Session he plans to start in just fourteen days, he did not release any actual bill language or even meaningful details for legislators and our constituents to consider,” Albritton and Perez write.

They seem particularly skeptical of the Governor’s timing and procedure regarding immigration enforcement, saying that “when it comes to immigration we are strong supporters of President Trump and stand ready to follow his lead,” but adding that they are “not aware of any specific guidance provided to the states about actions state legislatures can take to support forthcoming federal action.”

“It is completely irresponsible to get out ahead of any announcements President Trump will make, especially when uninformed or ill-timed state action could potentially impair or impede the success of President Trump’s forthcoming efforts to end illegal immigration, close our borders, and protect the sovereignty of our nation,” Albritton and Perez contend.

If President-elect Donald Trump does offer specific direction, though, they are ready to move if needed.

“When we receive specific guidance that may necessitate our state’s legislative action to complement President Trump’s efforts, we stand ready to act at the appropriate time,” they add.

They are no more sold on the non-immigration issues, painting DeSantis’ comments as untimely and out of scope.

Albritton and Perez contend “there are ample funds accessible and available to pay for the State’s ongoing disaster response efforts and additional funds do not have to wait until July 1.”

“Condominium safety and ballot initiatives proposing constitutional amendments are complex subjects and should be considered during the regular session, not a truncated Special Session,” they add.

DeSantis is in his last two years as Governor. Though he hasn’t been described as a “lame duck” openly, what’s clear is the Legislature is bolder in its resistance to him than it has been in previous years. Other Republican Governors from Rick Scott to Charlie Crist and Jeb Bush encountered similar headwinds, and DeSantis apparently is not a special case as his time in Tallahassee winds down.