Americans for Prosperity is putting $20 million into a campaign calling for Congress to renew the tax package passed during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed in 2017, was a sweeping package that gave most Americans a tax cut. It increased the standard deduction and lowered rates for individual filers.

When the bill passed, it was estimated the average American would pay $1,600 less per year. TCJA also included several provisions slashing taxes on businesses, many of which are permanent, such as cutting 35% to 21% for C corporation profits.

However, the standard deduction and rate schedule changes for individuals will expire at the end of the year unless Congress renews them.

As Republicans prepare to take control in Washington, AFP is making the case for renewal nationwide. The eight-figure “Protect Prosperity” campaign will feature a “media engagement strategy and lobbying effort” in all 50 states and see AFP conduct over 1,000 meetings with Congressional offices, hold in-district events, roundtables and more.

“This year, Congress is facing a countdown to a crisis that threatens family budgets nationwide. If Congress fails to renew the TCJA, Floridians will be left paying $3,505 more in taxes. Along with increasing the burden of inflation on working families, the expiration of these tax cuts would cripple local businesses with a $1,610 tax increase and ultimately cost over 61,500 jobs,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said.

“If we are going to reignite the American Dream, we need to start with protecting the progress we made with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as expand on pro-growth tax policy that will jump-start the economy and get more Floridians back to work. We are proud to partner with the incoming Trump Administration to protect prosperity and ensure that Congress acts before millions of Floridians face crippling increases in their tax bills.”

—”Maybe it was never about the factory jobs” via Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic

—“Elon Musk isn’t the only tech leader helping shape the Donald Trump administration” via Cat Zakrzewski and Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post

—”Trump flies U.S. flag at full height before end of 30-day mourning period following Jimmy Carter’s death” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press

—“Have Americans ever really been healthy?” via Gina Kolata of The New York Times

—”Big Oil and Big Ag are teaming up to turn cow poop into energy — and profits. The math doesn’t add up.” via Kenny Torrella of Vox

—”Gov. Ron DeSantis calls Special Session to crack down on illegal immigration” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Gov. DeSantis wants amendment petition changes after failed abortion rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—”Randy Fine wants his bill on ending benefits for undocumented students to be heard in Special Session” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—“Elections supervisor to Florida lawmakers: Keep guns away from polling places” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”Their wealth is in their homes. Their homes are now ash.” via Rebecca Picciotto, Nicole Friedman and Dan Frosch of The Wall Street Journal

“I think they should just chuck the whole thing.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the resign-to-run law.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Rep. Randy Fine’s 2025 bills will likely wither when he leaves the state House at the end of March. Still, he’s hoping his legislation to nix tuition benefits for undocumented immigrants will get a Fast Track in the upcoming Special Session.

According to the latest projections, Florida’s orange harvest won’t be setting any records this year, but it won’t be a flop either, so ship a Steady As She Goes to the nearest grove.

If you had pre-Session vacation plans, double-check your calendar … then order Gov. Ron DeSantis a Too Soon for wrecking them with a Special Session.

Panthers looking for consistency as they face Flyers

The Florida Panthers look to draw closer to the top of the Atlantic Division as they face the Flyers in Philadelphia tonight (7 p.m. ET, Scripps).

Florida (25-15-3) sits three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs in the divisional standings after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision at home against Boston on Saturday. Florida continues to search for consistency. The Panthers have not won consecutive games since a four-game winning streak from Dec. 16-22.

On Saturday, Florida center Sam Reinhart scored a pair of goals, but the Bruins’ David Pastrnak scored the overtime winner with 1.2 seconds remaining to hand the defending Stanley Cup champions the loss. Reinhart has scored 25 goals and tallied 24 assists in 43 games this season. He is tied for second in the NHL in goals.

Philadelphia (18-20-5) is tied with the New York Islanders in the basement of the Metropolitan Division. On Saturday, Philly snapped a four-game losing streak with an emphatic 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Flyers’ right-winger Travis Konecny assisted on four of the six goals.

With a win, the Panthers would pull to within one point of Toronto in the standings.

