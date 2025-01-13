January 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis wants amendment petition changes after failed abortion rights initiative
Ron DeSantis uses the full weight of the state of Florida to oppose Amendment 4.

Gabrielle RussonJanuary 13, 20254min4

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida citrus harvest projections remain steady to start 2025

HeadlinesInfluence

Randy Fine wants his bill on ending benefits for undocumented students to be heard in Special Session

HeadlinesNE Florida

December First Coast home sales report is a mixed bag, but shows some positive trends

DeSantis abortion
DeSantis accused the political committee behind Amendment 4 of petition fraud.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants changes on petition drives and the amendment process as he pushes lawmakers to convene a Special Session.

DeSantis pointed to the failed Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative from November when detailing why reforms are needed.

“Part of the reason we’re at this juncture is because the citizen initiative has really been transformed into a special interest initiative,” DeSantis said at a press conference Monday, where he called for a Special Session to start on Jan. 27. “Our constitution should not be for sale to the highest bidder, so the reform is needed.”

DeSantis faced pushback last cycle from Democrats and abortion right activists, who accused the Governor of using taxpayer resources against the Amendment 4 campaign.

At Monday’s press conference, DeSantis brought up the potential for new rules to verify signatures collected in petition drives, as well as the need to address how financial impact statements and the ballot language are drafted to give voters more information. DeSantis also suggested that ballot initiatives should be stand-alone elections.

The political committee Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF) behind Amendment 4 collected more than 1 million signatures to put the abortion rights measure on the ballot after Florida implemented a six-week abortion ban in most pregnancies.

DeSantis accused the political committee of petition fraud. Last month, FPF reached a $164,000 settlement with Florida’s State Department amid allegations that paid petition circulators submitted thousands of fraudulent petitions.

“I think people will be held accountable. I know some have been. I think there will probably be more prosecutions,” DeSantis said Monday. “But let’s just get it right now, so we don’t have to worry about this going forward.”

DeSantis became personally involved in fighting Amendment 4.

In the campaign against Amendment 4, DeSantis lawyers pressured the Department of Health to send cease-and-desist letters to TV stations playing pro-Amendment 4 ads. State money also went toward ads calling Amendment 4 too extreme. A state panel, led by DeSantis supporters, put a financial impact statement on the ballot, which FPF called propaganda intending to convince voters to reject Amendment 4. DeSantis traveled around the state, speaking out against the measure before the Nov. 5 election.

Ultimately, Amendment 4 received 57% of the vote — short of the 60% support needed to pass.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis calls Special Session to crack down on illegal immigration

nextGov. DeSantis calls for Special Session to address post-Surfside condo safety costs

4 comments

  • Skeptic

    January 13, 2025 at 10:36 am

    Har-D-Har-Har. Ronnie D continues to attack Democracy. Amendment 4 passed by a majority in 32 of 40 Florida Senate districts and 98 of 120 Florida House districts in a very high turnout election . If legislators voted in favor of what their constituents wanted, there would have been no need for an amendment; instead, in Florida, legislators vote against their constituents interests on a regular basis with no consequence. If only there was a functional opposition party. This is why we can’t have nice things.

    Reply

    • Along for the Ride

      January 13, 2025 at 10:38 am

      Yep

      Reply

      • Jimbeau

        January 13, 2025 at 11:32 am

        I have made $200 reliably in one day.That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy..check also unpretentious parts by open the affiliation and tap on HOME TECH OR MEDIA………

        Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

        Reply

  • Along for the Ride

    January 13, 2025 at 11:37 am

    It’s already tough enough to get something like this onto the ballot and now (surprise) DeSantis wants to make it even harder. I mean they could just listen to the people who voted them into office and do what we would like. But NOOOOOO.
    OR we could vote different people in and maybe get a difference result?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories