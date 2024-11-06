Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative fails in Tuesday’s election

After months of a heated campaign about the future of abortion rights in Florida post-Roe v. Wade, voters defeated the Amendment 4 abortion rights constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s election, as it fell short of the 60% threshold to pass. The measure only had 57% of support with 92% of votes counted.

The results mean Florida’s existing six-week abortion ban will remain in place.

“Florida’s voters again had the choice — do we want to be like California? Their answer was ‘NO,'” said spokeswoman Taryn Fenske of Vote No on 4.

“The people of Florida sent a message to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and all the Soros-connected groups that spent $120 million promoting Amendment 4 — twice as much money as has ever been spent on any pro-abortion Amendment in America. We protected our constitution because of the singular vision and steadfast leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee behind Amendment 4, led a grassroots effort collecting signatures to get the initiative restoring abortion rights on the ballot. The PC’s war chest came from a combination of multimillion-dollar donations from progressive groups and tens of thousands of smaller donors.

Leading up into the election, Amendment 4 faced an all-out war from DeSantis and state leaders who deployed taxpayer resources to oppose the measure and spent millions on ads against it. They argued Amendment 4 was too extreme in the opposite direction and was written vaguely to regulate abortion industry. Critics also worried it would make Florida a destination for women who needed the medical procedure in the South.

The Department of Health openly campaigned against Amendment 4. DeSantis’ allies also pushed through a financial impact statement appearing on the ballot, which FPF argued wasn’t meant to inform voters but to discourage them from voting for abortion rights.

DeSantis targeted Amendment 4 as he traveled around the state during regular press conferences that became political rallies, where he took no press questions and brought in anti-abortion rights doctors and former NFL Coach Tony Dungy onto the stage with him.

DeSantis’ administration tried to silence his critics by sending cease and desist letters to TV stations playing pro-abortion rights ads. At least one media outlet, WINK-TV, took down the ads for five days as TV stations were threatened with criminal prosecution. A federal Judge blocked the state from intervening further, one of the rare times DeSantis’ administration was stopped in court as abortion rights advocates accused him of illegally blurring the lines as a government leader intervening in an ballot initiative.

Election police also knocked on the doors of some Amendment 4 petition signers and accused the FPF of violating rules when the campaign collected signatures.

Pro-life advocates used the state’s claims of petition fraud as the basis for its lawsuit to invalidate Tuesday’s election results. The Orange Circuit Court lawsuit is ongoing.

“Out of the six amendments on the ballot, the only two that have not been put forth by the Florida legislature are Amendment 3 and Amendment 4. Even though a majority of Floridians support them, all we have seen the state do over the past months is use taxpayer resources to undermine these amendments simply because the governor opposes them,” said Bacardi Jackson, executive director of the ACLU of Florida this week. “The governor has used state agencies to launch and bolster a misinformation campaign about Amendment 4, brought by and on behalf of everyday Floridians, as he continues to personally make blatantly false and misleading statements.”

Meanwhile DeSantis’ anti-abortion rights supporters hailed him for doing everything he could to fight for unborn children.

“He has exhausted all possible resources to stop the amendment, but the opposition has been brutally defiant. It reminds me of the story of David and Goliath. Governor, you are the David of the story,” said Dr. Ana Verdeja-Perez, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Plant City, at a rally next to DeSantis.

Florida was one of 10 states deciding reproductive freedom this election with abortion emerging as a leading issue across the country following the end of Roe v Wade.

Tallahassee lawmakers passed an abortion ban at six weeks for most pregnancies that went into effect in May, with abortion rights advocates calling it one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country.