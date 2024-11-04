State leaders are fighting against abortion rights in Florida and across the country

Florida is among 10 states deciding abortion initiatives in Tuesday’s election, an unprecedented event following the end of Roe v. Wade.

The votes are happening in battleground states, like Arizona and Nevada, blue states, such as New York, and red states, including Nebraska and South Dakota. Abortion is also on the ballot in Colorado, Maryland, Missouri and Montana.

Most of the initiatives, including Florida’s, would amend the state constitution to allow abortion until fetal viability, which is generally considered about 24 weeks, or later in instances to save the mother’s life.

But Florida’s Amendment 4 stands out because of the challenges it faces, said Chris Melody Fields Figueredo. Fields Figueredo is Executive Director of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, a progressive group involved in ballot measures nationally.

None of the other states require a supermajority to pass, Fields Figueredo said, but Florida requires 60% support.

Polling shows the majority of Floridians support Amendment 4. But the question of whether the measure can cross the 60% threshold won’t be answered until the votes are counted.

Fields Figueredo called Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition against Amendment 4 “authoritarian” as DeSantis uses state resources to campaign against it.

“We have seen attempts by state government to try to stop these reproductive freedom ballot measures, but Florida really is taking it to a whole other level,” Fields Figueredo said.

Election police knocked on the doors of a small number of people who signed the petition to get in on the ballot, according to media reports, in an effort to investigate claims of voter fraud.

The latest episode of state involvement is the DeSantis administration sending cease and desist letters to TV stations a month before the election threatening criminal prosecution for playing a pro-abortion rights ad. A Judge later quashed the effort, extending a temporary restraining order past Election Day to prevent the state from making more threats.

But the sight of state leaders opposing abortion rights initiatives is not unique to Florida, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, which tracked such efforts this election cycle.

For instance, the Arizona State Supreme Court allowed the Republican-controlled state Legislative Council to send mailers referring to fetuses as “unborn human beings.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen tried to keep abortion rights off the ballot because he argued the initiative was legally insufficient. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen also sought to change election rules to disqualify petitions signatures from inactive registered voters. However, the Montana Supreme Court overruled both state leaders.

Knudsen also tried to add a disclaimer onto the ballot language. But again, the state’s highest court ruled against him.

In Florida, Amendment 4 will include a “financial impact statement” written by DeSantis’ administration and a Heritage Foundation representative. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee backing Amendment 4, lost its legal fight to throw the warning off the ballot.

Missouri lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates unsuccessfully tried to get the initiative off the ballot.

Anti-abortion advocates also filed a lawsuit to challenge the validity of the petition signatures in South Dakota.

In Florida’s Orange County, anti-abortion rights activists sued last month to challenge Tuesday’s election results if Amendment 4 passes.

Just like in Florida, Nebraska voters are deciding whether to protect abortion until fetal viability. But there’s a twist. In the same election, Nebraska voters will decide whether to ban abortion in the second and third trimesters after lawmakers added a second competing initiative on the ballot.

“It’s already confusing voters,” Fields Figueredo said of the tactic.