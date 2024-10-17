Anti-abortion rights advocates want Amendment 4 pulled from ballot

A new lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights advocates wants to cancel this November’s vote on whether to enshrine abortion rights protections in the state constitution because of “widespread voter fraud.”

“When all fictitious, forged, illegally obtained, or otherwise invalid signatures are removed from consideration, Amendment 4 failed to reach the constitutionally required number of signatures for ballot placement,” the lawsuit said, asking for the votes not to be counted in the Nov. 5 election.

St. Lucie County residents Hope Hoffman and Terri Kellogg, as well as Taylor County residents Chelsey Davis and Lorien Hershberger, are represented by former Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson on the complaint, filed less than three weeks before the election.

Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the political committee supporting Amendment 4, has denied wrongdoing and argued the petitions used to get placement on the Nov. 5 ballot were already validated by Elections Supervisors and Florida’s Department of State. They accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis of deploying state taxpayer resources to fight abortion because he is personally against it.

“It just seems that if there were any fraud allegations, those would have been uncovered much sooner. I think what’s really happening is that these extremists are feeling like their backs are against the ropes,” said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell last month during a Florida Democrats media call.

“They feel this is slipping away from them because the people of Florida want Amendment 4 to pass, and so now they’re just grasping at straws and throwing anything at the wall to see what will stick.”

The new 388-page lawsuit is centered around a DeSantis administration report released last week that alleges FPF illegally paid circulators based on the number of signatures collected.

“The report also includes sweeping generalizations about the petition drive without providing data to back them up,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Orange County lawsuit comes one day after FPF sued a pair of Health Department officials for threatening TV stations that are playing Amendment 4 advertisements.

Amendment 4 seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Currently, Florida bans abortions after six weeks in most cases. To pass, it needs at least 60% of the vote.