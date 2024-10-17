Florida GOP denounces Donna Deegan’s ‘antisemitic rhetoric’ regarding ‘concentration camps’

The hits keep coming for Jacksonville’s Mayor after comments she made blasting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on British radio.

Evan Power, the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, is excoriating Donna Deegan for what he calls “antisemitic rhetoric” related to her allegation that the former President would set up “concentration camps” to deal with undocumented immigrants who have poured by the millions across the border during the Joe Biden–Kamala Harris administration.

“During a time when President Trump is the target of multiple assassination attempts, and the rhetoric of the Left continues to become more unhinged, Democrat Mayor Donna Deegan evoked harmful antisemitic language to attack President Trump,” Power said.

Deegan said Trump would put undocumented immigrants “in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation to round them out of the country.” Pressed on what the interviewer called “loaded” language, the Democratic Mayor said it would be a “concentration of people that are in a camp.”

Many listeners associate the phrase “concentration camps” with the Nazi German facilities that killed millions of people during the Holocaust, discounting Deegan’s caveat that she wasn’t “suggesting anything beyond” the “concentration camp-type situation” in the process.

For Power, Deegan’s comments represent “more of the same” from the Florida Democrats and Chair Nikki Fried, who “has embraced her party’s antisemitic base.”

“Just 10 days ago, the Florida Democrats hosted a fundraiser for Kamala Harris on the anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack on Israel,” Power said.

“Fried’s insistence on embracing her party’s radical fringe is even more reason why she trails the Florida GOP in polling, fundraising, volunteers, and most of all, voters. The question remains: When will Nikki step up and condemn her party’s radical, antisemitic base?”

The Florida Democratic Party has yet to make a comment defending or condemning Deegan, whose decision to opine on a presidential candidate during what is billed as a trade mission to the United Kingdom is making more news than whatever business deals might come out of the Jacksonville Mayor’s taxpayer-funded junket.