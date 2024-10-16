Donna Deegan says Donald Trump would put undocumented immigrants into ‘concentration camps’

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor is making news during her trade mission to the United Kingdom.

During an interview with Times Radio in London, Mayor Donna Deegan suggested that former President Donald Trump would implement “concentration camps” for undocumented immigrants, essentially putting “people in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation to round them out of the country.”

Deegan added that “doesn’t seem to me to be a very American thing to do.”

When the host accused her of using loaded language, Deegan didn’t back down.

“What would we call them? If you’re rounding people up and putting them in camps?” Deegan responded. “What would we call those? It’s a concentration of people that are in a camp. I’m not suggesting anything beyond that, but I just think it seems rather inhumane to me.”

Deegan is not the first to make such a suggestion about the former President’s border intentions. But she may be the first Mayor of a major city to do so while overseas on a taxpayer-funded trade mission, this one associated with the 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars’ “home” games in England.

Scientific American floated the idea of Trump’s deportation plan echoing “past rhetoric that led to civilian detention camps,” taking issue with the former President’s argument that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” domestically.

The Center for Immigration Studies on the Right argues, meanwhile, that Trump’s proposals echo back to previous plans workshopped by the Congressional Select Commission on Immigration and Refugee Policy in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Whatever the case, Deegan is making news beyond her stated goal of economic development for the Bold New City of the South on her British trip.

Deegan is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in November, and appeared with Harris on occasions when she came to Jacksonville for speeches.

Now, with less than three weeks before the election, she is making arguments on a global stage boosting her friend and ally.