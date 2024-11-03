How Florida’s fight over abortion rights became an all-out war against the state

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials have tried to quash abortion rights nearly every step of the way and blurred the lines by using their official power to fight against the citizen-led Amendment 4 ballot initiative.

Amendment 4, which seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, will be decided in Tuesday’s election. The ballot initiative comes after Florida lawmakers passed an abortion ban at six weeks for most pregnancies that went into effect in May.

DeSantis’ anti-abortion rights supporters praise him for doing everything he can to fight for unborn children.

“He has exhausted all possible resources to stop the amendment, but the opposition has been brutally defiant. It reminds me of the story of David and Goliath. Governor, you are the David of the story,” said Dr. Ana Verdeja-Perez, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Plant City, at a rally next to DeSantis.

DeSantis’ critics say what he is doing is illegal and call the state’s fight using taxpayer resources unprecedented. The Governor is trying to distract from Florida’s existing extreme abortion ban, they argue.

“The government cannot silence the truth about Florida’s extreme abortion ban. It’s a deadly ban that puts women’s lives at risk,” Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director of Yes on 4, adding “Floridians will not back down in the face of government intimidation.”

Amendment 4 began when a grassroots effort collected signatures to get the initiative restoring abortion rights on the ballot.

The Florida Supreme Court voted 4-3 to allow the issue to go before voters. Justices Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso, who were against putting it on the ballot, are also up for re-election in Tuesday’s election.

Then this Summer, a normally boring state panel turned political drama after a DeSantis representative and a Heritage Foundation staffer were added into the group to weigh the financial impact of Amendment 4. Revolting against the state’s top economist, the group ruled a “financial impact statement” must appear on the ballot to warn voters about litigation costs and more.

Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the political group backing Amendment 4, called it dirty political tricks meant to persuade voters to reject the initiative. However, FPF was unsuccessful in challenging the financial impact statement — a common occurrence, with most of its lawsuits or legal challenges failing to check Republican power.

DeSantis later accused Amendment 4 of petition fraud, and reports emerged of election police knocking on doors to investigate those claims. Democrats called it a witch hunt and argued the petitions had been verified by counties’ Supervisor of Elections.

The state issued a 350-page report that said FPF illegally paid petition circulators based on the number of signatures they collected.

The state report was the basis for pro-life advocates to sue in Orange Circuit County to challenge Tuesday’s election results before the votes had been counted. Representing the plaintiffs are former Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson.

The state also mounted its own public campaign against Amendment 4.

An Agency for Health Care Administration website warned voters that Amendment 4 was dangerous to women and children. A Leon Circuit Court Judge allowed the website to remain up after FPF sued.

About one month from the election, the Department of Health (DOH) sent cease and desist letters to TV stations threatening them with criminal prosecution if they played an abortion rights commercial featuring Caroline. One CBS station, WINK-TV in Fort Myers, took down the ads for five days.

The DOH lawyer who signed the cease and desist letters resigned from his post and said they had been written by DeSantis’ attorneys.

A federal Judge ordered the state to stop threatening the media with criminal prosecution and issued a temporary restraining order that has been extended to Nov. 12, after the election.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is spending the final days before Election Day traveling the state with Physicians Against Amendment 4, religious leaders, and even former NFL coach Tony Dungy to urge voters to reject Amendment 4. DeSantis is also threatening doctors who speak out against the state’s abortion ban, saying they should be sued for medical malpractice.

In what’s become an all-out war, FPF has raised more than $110 million, and polls show Amendment 4 is near or at the 60% majority to pass. But the large number of undecided voters and the polls’ potential error mean Tuesday is going to be a tight race.