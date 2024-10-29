Tony Dungy joins Ron DeSantis at rally against abortion rights initiative

Gov. Ron DeSantis recruited former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy to join him at a rally targeting the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative.

“It’s personal, because I happen to believe that these babies in the womb are lives,” said Dungy at the press conference at Clearwater Central High School “I know everybody doesn’t believe that, but I happen to believe it. My Bible tells me that they are. … Yes, we need to protect our mothers, but we need to protect those children as well.”

Dungy, who is the first Black NFL coach to win the Super Bowl, has made headlines for his conservative views and his Christian faith.

“I am so upset when people say, ‘Oh, we need to get this passed, because women in Florida are in danger when they’re pregnant,’” Dungy said. “No, they’re not in danger when they’re pregnant. … We have some of the best health care in the world here.”

However, data shows that the United States has a high maternal death rate compared to other developed countries.

“In 2022 there were approximately 22 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births in the United States — far above rates for other high-income countries,” according to the Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation studying health care issues.

Dungy spoke of his convictions to a supportive crowd and said he and his wife are the adoptive parents of eight children at home.

“My eight kids are not old enough to vote yet, but I promise you, if they could, they’d be voting ‘no,’” Dungy said.

Dungy joined DeSantis during a stop for a statewide tour to message against Amendment 4. DeSantis continues to blur lines, using his power as Governor and state resources to campaign against Amendment 4, which seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

DeSantis signed legislation that bans abortion after six weeks in most cases and allows exceptions for up to 15 weeks for rape, incest and sexual trafficking victims if they get a police report or medical report to document the crimes against them.

But a citizen-led effort collected signatures to get the abortion rights initiative on the Nov. 5 ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment would limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.

The ballot question also says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

DeSantis, who has been stumping against Amendment 4 for weeks, reiterated many stances he has said publicly.

He argued the amendment is written vaguely and claimed it will remove parental consent, as well as make Florida a destination in the South for women to get the medical procedures. He also accused Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee supporting Amendment 4, of lying that Florida’s exceptions don’t protect the mother’s life.

“Most of what they’re doing on Amendment 4 is just basically spewing lies about the state of Florida,” DeSantis argued Tuesday. “Six months, you can have an unborn child, fully formed, beating heart, can feel pain, and they can be aborted. And when you’re at that stage, it’s a dismemberment procedure. … How is that something that should be in the Constitution of the state of Florida?”

But reproductive rights advocates argue Florida’s abortion ban is one of the strictest in the country and many women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks. For late-term abortions, some women are forced to carry nonviable pregnancies under the ban or are getting turned away from medical providers who are scared that the state’s exceptions are murky, doctors have said.

DeSantis attacked the doctors supporting Amendment 4 Tuesday, saying they should be sued or lose their medical license if they aren’t treating patients.

“If they are in a situation where a mother has a miscarriage and they say you can’t get treated for it — that’s a lie. So you’re either too incompetent to be a doctor because you can’t read, which case you should lose your medical license,” DeSantis said. “Or you’re putting your political agenda ahead of the health of your patients, in which case you should not be a doctor in the state of Florida.”