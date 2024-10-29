Debbie Mucarsel-Powell up 18 points with independents in new poll. But will it be enough to upset Rick Scott?

Florida’s Senate race will be decided by just a few percentage points overall, and independents are breaking for the challenger, but will apparently be overwhelmed in the end by a GOP turnout advantage.

That’s the big takeaway from a Florida Atlantic University poll of 897 likely voters, conducted between Oct. 19 through Oct. 27, which shows Republican Rick Scott headed for a second term against Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Scott is at 50%, with his challenger 4 points back, despite Mucarsel-Powell’s 55% to 37% lead with independents surveyed.

The problem for those looking to flip Scott’s Senate seat boils down to his durability with Republicans and GOP domination in recent years in terms of party registration. And that trend reflects in the sample.

Just 162 independents and 317 Democrats were polled, as compared to the 418 Republicans surveyed.

Mucarsel-Powell, an Ecuadorian American who served one term in the House, can’t get much stronger with Democrats.

Inside her own party, she leads Scott 95% to 1%.

But she’s inspiring little crossover vote. Scott leads 92% to 5% with Republican voters.

In terms of voter performance, Mucarsel-Powell is far ahead with mail voters, 66% to 32%. But Scott leads with those who show up rather than trust the Postal Service. He’s up 54% to 41% with early in-person voters.

And on Election Day, he likely will stretch his lead, taking 66% to his challenger’s 32%.

More than 5 million Floridians have voted, and more than 45% are Republicans.

As of the close of business Monday, of the 2,925,439 people who voted early in person, 1,523,153 are Republicans, with 790,744 Democrats, 65,678 people registered with other parties, and 545,864 no-party voters having shown up to make their preferences known. And of the 2,216,476 mail ballots cast, Democrats number 935,189 of the total absentee ballots, with Republicans responsible for 795,495 of their own. Another 45,638 third-party members and 440,154 no-party voters have also voted by mail.

The gender gap also plays in Scott’s favor in this race. The Democrat leads 50% to 45% with women, but the Naples Republican is up 54% to 42% with men.

Meanwhile, Scott is a slight favorite with voters of all ages. He’s up 47% to 46% with those under 50 years old. Among those 50 and older, the Senator leads 52% to 46%.

Mucarsel-Powell leads with Black voters (84% to 10%) and with Hispanics (51% to 45%).

Scott has White voters on lock. The Senator is up 52% to 45% with those who have been to college, and 62% to 35% with those who have not.