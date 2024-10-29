New poll shows abortion rights initiative just short of passage, but with 11% undecided

Nearly 11% of likely voters are still undecided on the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative in next week’s election, setting the stage for a tight race, according to a new survey.

To pass, Amendment 4 needs a supermajority of at least 60% of support.

The latest numbers show 58% in favor with 32% opposed and nearly 11% undecided, according to the poll by Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) and Mainstreet Research USA.

The proposed constitutional amendment would limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.

The ballot question also says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

In the survey, about 54% of men say they support Amendment 4, as do about 61% of women.

The poll found about 56% of respondents 50 years old and older favor Amendment 4, as do 60% of people ages 18 to 49.

Those who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election are more likely to favor Amendment 4 (90%) than those who previously voted for Donald Trump (29%), according to the poll.

However, Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the political committee backing Amendment 4, has said it needs to win votes from both Republicans and Democrats to cross the supermajority threshold.

Researchers said the survey had an estimated margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points. Pollsters reached 913 registered voters in the state in English and Spanish from Oct. 19-27.

Both sides on the abortion rights issue are campaigning fiercely to convince voters in the final days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is traveling across the state Tuesday with physicians opposing Amendment 4 while FPF celebrates a court victory allowing them to keep playing Amendment 4 commercials through Election Day.