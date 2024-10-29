October 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New poll shows abortion rights initiative just short of passage, but with 11% undecided
Rupublicans turn out in large numbers for the Miami-Dade early vote.

Gabrielle RussonOctober 29, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Race for open HD 115 seat pits well-funded GOP firefighter against underdog Dem educator

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Poll: Recreational pot amendment has just enough support to pass

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell up 18 points with independents in new poll. But will it be enough to upset Rick Scott?

voting miami dade
In the survey, about 54% of men say they support Amendment 4, as do about 61% of women.

Nearly 11% of likely voters are still undecided on the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative in next week’s election, setting the stage for a tight race, according to a new survey.

To pass, Amendment 4 needs a supermajority of at least 60% of support.

The latest numbers show 58% in favor with 32% opposed and nearly 11% undecided, according to the poll by Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) and Mainstreet Research USA.

The proposed constitutional amendment would limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.

The ballot question also says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

In the survey, about 54% of men say they support Amendment 4, as do about 61% of women.

The poll found about 56% of respondents 50 years old and older favor Amendment 4, as do 60% of people ages 18 to 49.

Those who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election are more likely to favor Amendment 4 (90%) than those who previously voted for Donald Trump (29%), according to the poll.

However, Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the political committee backing Amendment 4, has said it needs to win votes from both Republicans and Democrats to cross the supermajority threshold.

Researchers said the survey had an estimated margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points. Pollsters reached 913 registered voters in the state in English and Spanish from Oct. 19-27.

Both sides on the abortion rights issue are campaigning fiercely to convince voters in the final days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is traveling across the state Tuesday with physicians opposing Amendment 4 while FPF celebrates a court victory allowing them to keep playing Amendment 4 commercials through Election Day.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Recreational pot amendment has just enough support to pass

nextRace for open HD 115 seat pits well-funded GOP firefighter against underdog Dem educator

One comment

  • Let Me Be Clear

    October 29, 2024 at 3:53 pm

    The unknown cost alone should kill this thing. Its a poorly worded amendment that didn’t cost into account.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories