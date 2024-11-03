Kamala Harris wraps up Presidential campaign Monday with musical artist fire power

Music and musical artists have had a profound impact on the presidential campaigns of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris this year. Whether it be hip-hop and country star Kid Rock performing at the Republican National Convention supporting Trump or international pop star Tayler Swift endorsing Harris.

Harris is set to end her bid for the White House Monday night, the eve before Election Day on Tuesday and part of the end of that campaign Monday will involve a notable roster of musicians.

Harris will spend Monday largely focusing on the battleground state of Pennsylvania with its many electoral college delegates up for grabs. The “Get Out The Vote” organizational events will involve rallies in both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and the Harris campaign is bringing out the star power in terms of musical artists pitching in to help her campaign.

Early Monday evening, Harris will arrive in the Steel City to pump up the final hours of her campaign and in that rally a trio of musical stars will help cheer her on. Three big-name musicians will be on hand for the Pittsburgh event including D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

Harris will also be traveling with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. While Harris will be physically present at the Pennsylvania events, they are part of a larger coordinated effort in six other states Monday night.

“The events are part of a series of simultaneous organizing events the campaign is holding in all seven battleground states to capture grassroots enthusiasm and to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day,” a Harris campaign news release said.

Harris will finish up the night Monday in Philadelphia. The musical artist lineup in the City of Brotherly Love is more extensive than the roster for Pittsburgh. DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone are all set to attend the Philly event and talk show host and cultural icon Oprah Winfrey is also scheduled to speak before the crowd there.

“These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote,” the Harris campaign said in the news release.