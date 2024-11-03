November 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kamala Harris wraps up Presidential campaign Monday with musical artist fire power
Kamlala Harris goes on the attack in Pennsylvania. Image via AP.

Drew DixonNovember 3, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Jason Pizzo on track for commanding SD 37 victory against minimally funded foe

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Bill Clinton stumps for Kamala Harris in Central Florida

HeadlinesLocal

Gulf Coast and Central Florida Spectrum stations to ramp up election coverage as voting draws to close

kamala-harris-pennsylvania
Musical artists set to sparkle as Kamala Harris comes to final stops in her campaign for president in Pennsylvania.

Music and musical artists have had a profound impact on the presidential campaigns of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris this year. Whether it be hip-hop and country star Kid Rock performing at the Republican National Convention supporting Trump or international pop star Tayler Swift endorsing Harris.

Harris is set to end her bid for the White House Monday night, the eve before Election Day on Tuesday and part of the end of that campaign Monday will involve a notable roster of musicians.

Harris will spend Monday largely focusing on the battleground state of Pennsylvania with its many electoral college delegates up for grabs. The “Get Out The Vote” organizational events will involve rallies in both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and the Harris campaign is bringing out the star power in terms of musical artists pitching in to help her campaign.

Early Monday evening, Harris will arrive in the Steel City to pump up the final hours of her campaign and in that rally a trio of musical stars will help cheer her on. Three big-name musicians will be on hand for the Pittsburgh event including D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

Harris will also be traveling with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. While Harris will be physically present at the Pennsylvania events, they are part of a larger coordinated effort in six other states Monday night.

“The events are part of a series of simultaneous organizing events the campaign is holding in all seven battleground states to capture grassroots enthusiasm and to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day,” a Harris campaign news release said.

Harris will finish up the night Monday in Philadelphia. The musical artist lineup in the City of Brotherly Love is more extensive than the roster for Pittsburgh. DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone are all set to attend the Philly event and talk show host and cultural icon Oprah Winfrey is also scheduled to speak before the crowd there.

“These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote,” the Harris campaign said in the news release.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow Florida's fight over abortion rights became an all-out war against the state

nextCookie Kennedy looks to preserve Pinellas Commission seat for Dems, but faces stiff challenge from Chris Scherer

One comment

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    November 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm

    Good evening America,
    Which of the 3 singers do y’all think are going to be “No Show’s”?????
    EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories