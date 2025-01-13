Gov. DeSantis calls for Special Session to address post-Surfside condo safety costs

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a Special Session later this month, and sharp increases in condo costs are high on the list of issues he wants state lawmakers to address.

The Legislature passed new requirements in 2022 for condo associations to prevent another Surfside collapse, including heightened assessment demands and increased reserve funding. In two subsequent Regular Sessions, lawmakers passed additional measures to fine-tune the changes.

But the new rules created new problems, particularly for condo owners living on fixed incomes who suddenly saw their fees skyrocket. Some have since fled Florida.

That shouldn’t be happening, DeSantis said Monday.

“Even apart from Surfside, there were decades in Florida where these condos have been neglectful. There’s no question about that. But one piece of legislation was just not going to be able to solve all the problems,” he said.

“We’re now seeing some problems that I think were unintended that have popped up, and we have a responsibility to act to make sure that people can stay in their condo units. The Legislature should not be doing anything that’s going to cause someone to have to flee because of an artificial mandate.”

The Governor’s call for a Special Session on Jan. 27 to address, in part, condo cost issues came four months after he said addressing the problem should not be “put off until next March,” when this year’s Regular Session commences. CFO Jimmy Patronis made a similar recommendation, as did former Sen. Jeff Brandes, who now leads the Florida Policy Project.

Former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has downplayed the issue’s urgency. Miami Rep. Vicki Lopez, one of the architects of condo legislation, said lawmakers should wait until January, when the new condo assessments are due and could show how much reserve funding buildings in the state need for repairs.

DeSantis said the House and Senate may not agree on what to do and questioned whether the state should be handling things.

“We didn’t have all the answers when they did it the first time … but let’s just make sure that we’re not leading people to be forced out of their units,” he said. “There’s different things you can do with deadlines. You can have locals take responsibility for ensuring (safety and compliance). There’s a whole bunch of different things that have been put out there.”

DeSantis also wants lawmakers to address address illegal immigration and increase standards for amendment petitions.

He also said the Legislature should fast-track hurricane relief to those hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. One thing lawmakers could do, he said, is look at extending existing state programs like the My Safe Florida Home grant program to expedite rebuilding.

“We have people that are approved (for grants but are) on a waiting list (because) the funding ran out. Well, why not provide them that grant so they can build back in a way that’s going to be more resilient in the future, given that they’re in those (hurricane-hit) areas?” he said.

“This will help keep them hopefully in better shape for next hurricane season if we can do (it) now. If we wait until July 1, they’re not going to be able to get anything done.”