Personnel note: Pittman Law Group expands federal team with Javon Knight

The Pittman Law Group has named Javon Knight as Assistant Director of Federal Affairs as part of an expansion to the firm’s federal team.

Knight has experience in legislative strategy, policy advocacy, and government relations. Residing and operating out of Washington, D.C., Knight will further enhance the firm’s presence and provide the ability to serve clients full time in the nation’s capital.

In his new role, Knight will contribute to the firm’s efforts to navigate complex federal policies and build strategic relationships that advance the interests of the Pittman Law Group’s diverse client portfolio. Knight’s experience will bolster the firm’s capacity to address challenges in affordable housing, health care, infrastructure, energy and other sectors.

“Javon’s appointment underscores our commitment to providing exceptional leadership and representation at the federal level,” said Sean Pittman, owner and managing partner of the Pittman Law Group. “His depth of experience and passion for public service make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Before to joining the Pittman Law Group, Knight served as a governmental affairs professional at Husch Blackwell Strategies, leveraging his experience in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Fellow and Legislative Assistant with the Office of U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.

“I am honored to join and grow with the Pittman Law Group and contribute to its legacy of impactful advocacy and service,” Knight said. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver innovative solutions and drive meaningful progress on behalf of our clients.”