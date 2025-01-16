Rick Scott, Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds lead ‘No Tax on Tips’ push

Workers reliant on gratuities may owe a big thank you to three Florida Republicans going to bat for them.

“No Tax on Tips,” a proposal championed by President-elect Donald Trump during last year’s campaign, is being given legislative wings by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Byron Donalds.

“During my time as Governor of Florida, I worked to cut taxes over 100 times to help businesses thrive, families keep more of their hard-earned dollars and turn our entire economy around,” Scott said.

“After four years of President Joe Biden’s skyrocketing inflation making life harder for families, it’s about time we follow Florida’s turnaround playbook and take significant action to cut taxes with the No Tax on Tips Act. President Trump is laser-focused on getting our economy back on track, and passing this bill ASAP will be a great start.”

The Congressmen offered similar affirmations.

“Florida’s tourism-driven economy thrives because of the hardworking men and women in our restaurant and hospitality industries, many of whom rely on tipped wages to support their families,” Buchanan said.

“I’m introducing the No Tax on Tips Act with Congressman Donalds to ensure that these essential workers are able to keep more of the money they’ve earned, without interference from Washington. As Vice Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and a former chairman of the Tax Subcommittee, cutting taxes for working Americans is my top priority.”

Industry groups, including the National Restaurant Association, the Professional Beauty Association and the International Franchise Association, are on board with the bill as well.

“For far-too-long, Washington’s focus has been on how much of your paycheck politicians and unelected bureaucrats will take to fund their destructive agendas. Americans deserve to take home more of what they have earned, especially given the self-inflicted economic hardships created by the Biden administration,” Donalds added.

“Hardworking Americans across our Southwest Florida community, the Sunshine State, and the nation deserve a government that will put them first.”