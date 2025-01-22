Randy Fine reports more than $425K raised in CD 6 bid

When it comes to fundraising in his first congressional race, things are going just fine for a state Senator seeking to succeed National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Randy Fine of Palm Bay is reporting $426,712 raised through Jan. 8, according to Federal Election Commission records. More than $355,000 of that comes from individual contributions, and the other $70,000-plus stems from committee cash.

Here are just a few donors of note: the Republican Jewish Coalition PAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s “Let’s Get to Work” PAC, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise’s political committee, state Reps. Jessica Baker and Debbie Mayfield, former Rep. Ralph Massullo, Belinda Keiser, and Husein and Leanna Cumber.

Fine closed the reporting period with more than $242,000 on hand.

Fine has two opponents in the Jan. 28 Primary, and neither of the two (Aaron Baker or Ehsan Joarder) have yet to report fundraising.

Two Democrats have reported fundraising of significance. Josh Weil had a little more than $140,000 on hand as of Jan. 8, after having raised $225,000-plus through the same date. He tells POLITICO Playbook he’s raised more than $500,000, however.

Ges Selmont has reported a little more than $125,000 raised, and as of Jan. 8 had more than $121,000 of that on hand.

The Primary winners will advance to the April 1 General Election, along with various minor candidates.

But the landscape heavily favors Fine, who has won five straight elections for the Florida House and Senate combined, and who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Waltz.

Waltz won CD 6 with 66% of the vote last year and did even better in 2022, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.