Businesses with ties to Leo Govoni subpoenaed after $122M liability ruling

Three businesses and a lawyer with ties to Leo Govoni have been subpoenaed for records relating to the ongoing bankruptcy case against Govoni and his business, Boston Finance Group, just days after a Judge found Govoni liable for $122 million in missing medical trust fund money.

The businesses that were subpoenaed — Gravitas Tech, Old Line Manufacturing and USSI Holdings — all have either direct or indirect ties to Govoni. The individual, George G. Pappas, is a north Pinellas County-based lawyer.

All were asked to provide requested documents, electronically stored information and objects specified under the subpoena by Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. The items requested include anything related to the debtor in the case, the Special Needs Trust Administration, which Govoni controlled. It also requests any documents “evidencing payments you received from the Debtor and the reason for those payments.”

Subpoenaed individuals and businesses also must provide their “corporate formation documents, operating agreements and any amendments” related to formation, as well as tax returns and financial statements; a list of assets; loan or financing agreements; a list of individuals or entities owed money; a list of any person or entity who owes them money; a list of business members or shareholders; and more.

Last week Govoni was found by Middle District of Florida Judge Roberta Colton to be liable for $122 million in missing funds from the Special Needs Trust Administration, a bankrupt nonprofit Govoni ran that oversaw medical trust funds for more than 2,000 people with injuries and disabilities. Govoni was accused of providing a $100 million loan from the trust to a business he also controlled, Boston Finance Group.

At issue is $142 million in missing benefits for disabled people the special needs trust was supposed to administer. Govoni allegedly used more than $100 million of the nonprofit’s funds to loan other businesses under his control. The organization filed for bankruptcy last February. It had been holding funds in trusts for disabled people for nearly a quarter century.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing Govoni and other defendants over the accusation they stole money from beneficiaries, “many of whom were already the victims of at least one horrific event resulting in debilitating personal injury,” according to her lawsuit.

In July, a defendant in the lawsuit from Moody’s Office, reached a deal with plaintiffs. Karen Fisher, who served as the Director and Secretary of the special needs trust, agreed to fully cooperate with officials in the ongoing investigation in return for suspending a $10,000 fine against her in the case.