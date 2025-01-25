Looking for a free ride to Gasparilla? HART’s got you covered

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will operate additional TECO Line Streetcar routes and bus service this weekend to accommodate crowds expected for the Gasparilla parade, hoping to offer parade revelers a safe and stress-free commuting option for Tampa’s famous pirate invasion.

The TECO Line Streetcar, which is fare-free, will run continuously from 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, through 2 a.m. Jan. 26.

Those traveling to the parade from Ybor City should park at Station No. 4, on 13th Street near 7th Avenue. Streetcar stations Nos. 2 and 3 will be closed until 3 p.m., while station No. 1 will be closed all day. Station Nos. 5-9, running from Ybor City to downtown Tampa along 13th Street and Water Street, will also be closed until 3 p.m. Station No. 11 on Franklin Street near Whiting Street at Hattricks will be closed all day.

HART is also offering a free bus shuttle between the Streetcar Station No. 3 and No. 4 and from Ybor City to downtown Tampa from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Attendees may also park at the Port Authority Parking Garage and take a free shuttle from Streetcar Station No. 10 at Dick Greco Plaza from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Attendees may also take HART’s fare-free route No. 1 to the downtown Gasparilla shuttle stop at Brorein Street and Florida Avenue until 3 p.m.

For those outside the free-fare service area in Ybor and downtown, HART is capping daily service at $4. HART tickets can be purchased in advance at a HART retail location or onboard buses on Gasparilla Day. On-bus transactions are contactless, meaning riders should have a debit card, credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, exact cash or the Flamingo Fares card or mobile app to complete payment. The fare does not include city of Tampa parking fees.

After the parade, attendees can take Streetcar Station No. 10 downtown to Stations 2-9 in Ybor City and Channelside until 2 a.m. The free HART shuttle will run from shuttle stop No. 11 in Downtown to stop No. 7 in Channelside until 7 p.m. The shuttle from stop No. 11 is also available to take riders to stops 3 or 4 in Ybor City, with stops on Florida Avenue and Palm Avenue, until 7 p.m.

The HART Gasparilla Service Map is available online.

Restrooms at the Marion Transit Center in downtown Tampa will be closed to the public on Saturday due to Gasparilla.

Attendees can also view HART Service Maps and Schedules online. And they can plan ahead with the HART Trip Planner.

Keep in mind that Routes 1,7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 19, 30, 400 and 360LX will be on detour during the Gasparilla festivities.

Riders are banned from bringing alcohol, coolers and illegal drugs on HART vehicles, including the streetcar. Other items may also be restricted. A complete list of those items is available on HART’s Ride with Respect page.

For those who prefer visuals, here is a map of Gasparilla day routes: