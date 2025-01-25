Takeaways from Tallahassee — Hell hath frozen over

Florida is the winter destination for scads of northerners seeking a paradisiacal refuge from the bitter cold.

The classic phrase “snowbird” perfectly describes these warmth-seeking individuals to a T. And any kid growing up in Florida could only dream of winter fun while watching “classic” holiday movies where everyone is ice skating, sledding, throwing snowballs, or getting “snow days” off from school.

A Christmas miracle (or nightmare, depending on who you ask) for Florida is a holiday week when the temperature dips below 50 degrees on any given day.

The draw is obvious: Florida winters don’t get very cold. Compared to New England or the Midwest, a Florida winter is T-shirt weather.

Well … joke’s on them; that was far from the case in North Florida this week. Place that bet, ask that crush out, and tell your grandma she’s wrong because hell has officially frozen over … not to suggest Tally is hell.

Still, Tallahassee and much of the broader region experienced something the few residents believed they’d ever see: snow. (It was more like slush, but it still counts!)

Starting on Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning, snow and ice made their way down to the capital city.

North Florida isn’t really well-equipped for this at all (how many native Floridians do you think know how to salt a road properly?), so most state operations, agencies, and offices are closed for the week.

Those Florida kids who prayed for a snow day their entire lives will have no objection to attending church this weekend if the roads aren’t iced over.

Local schools, FAMU and FSU, and government offices closed. Even 1-10 had to shut down Wednesday evening due to the dangerous icy conditions — a rare sight. The Florida-to-Alabama highway didn’t reopen completely until 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis came crashing down, issuing a state of emergency. Tallahassee itself saw 2 inches of snow.

Many Images and videos of the snow went viral, such as the Florida border/welcome sign being painted white with ice, photos showing bald cypresses wholly covered in snow and having frozen swamp water around them, and even a video of an FSU student dressed as Buddy the Elf running around Landis Green in the snow and slipping as students around him take in the weather.

Fun was had all week, but as the ice and snow melts, be careful on the roads and sidewalks. Though they may not have the courage to admit it, many people face-plant in these conditions.

By Monday, we assume everything will be back to the regularly scheduled programming, so don’t worry. We know the kids were just out of school for winter break, had a three-day weekend for MLK Day, and now have a few unexpected snow days, but we promise they’ll be out of your hair soon. For now, stay warm.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida's capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Head of State — Marco Rubio is officially the U.S. Secretary of State. The final vote of 99-0 came after an unquestionably smooth confirmation process in a chamber where Rubio served for more than 14 years. In a confirmation hearing last week, the Miami Republican stressed that President-elect Donald Trump will be the one setting foreign policy but that he will bring a deep commitment to keeping the U.S. in a leadership position on world affairs. That makes the Miami Republican the first of Trump’s Cabinet picks to take office, making way for a rapid transition. In November, Trump nominated Rubio as Secretary of State, elevating a former rival to one of his Cabinet’s most critical and high-profile positions.

D.C. bound — As quickly as Rubio was sworn in, so was his replacement, now-former Attorney General Ashley Moody. Vice President JD Vance administered the oath of office to Moody and new Ohio U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who fills the seat just vacated by Vance. When DeSantis appointed Moody, the Governor cited Moody’s proven record of fighting for conservative principles. He picked the longtime Florida political figure instead of following President Donald Trump’s advice in naming daughter-in-law Lara Trump, former Republican National Committee co-Chair, to the post.

Monday is coming — Lawmakers have been formally called to Tallahassee. But as of the close of business on the Friday before a scheduled Special Session on Monday, no legislation has been filed for consideration. DeSantis earlier this month called the Special Session, which would, in part, push forward policies aligned with Trump’s planned crackdown on immigration. Still, legislative leaders didn’t share his sense of urgency. In response, DeSantis stepped up a public pressure campaign on lawmakers, including inviting Republican Executive Committee members onto a Zoom call and sending out e-blasts to party members urging them to call lawmakers. While lawmakers are obligated to show up when the Governor calls, there is no requirement they pass legislation.

Gulf of what? — DeSantis this week became one of — if not the — first elected officials to embrace Trump’s executive order rechristening the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” when the Governor used the phrase related to the winter storm that tore through North Florida in his executive order. Trump had been teasing the name change for a while in the lead-up to his inauguration, but the jury is still out on whether the rest of the world, or even major manufacturers of maps and globes, will go along with the rebrand.

VPN boom — Demand for virtual private network (VPN) services has surged in Florida after Pornhub shut down access in the state. A report by vpnMentor found the interest in VPNs skyrocketed as the internet’s leading pornography publisher publicly punished states over age verification policies. No state witnessed more significant enlargement than Florida, where VPN interest jumped by 1,150% immediately after Pornhub started limiting access on Jan. 1. “This surge in VPN usage suggests users are circumventing the IP-block and accessing Pornhub (and other restricted websites) through IPs where the block is not implemented,” a report reads.

— Farewell, but not goodbye —

Ashley Moody, you should have stayed around a little bit longer. That’s how many will remember her legacy, at least. Moody left her post as Attorney General to become the newest U.S. Senator from Florida.

Moody left as the state’s top law enforcement official and headed to Washington, D.C., after DeSantis appointed her to replace Marco, whom President Donald Trump appointed U.S. Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, Moody is shoring up her watermarks as Attorney General. A press release reminded Floridians that Moody, first elected Attorney General in 2018, was part of the efforts to combat the opioid crisis, challenged what she claimed were unlawful immigration policies by former President Joe Biden, supported law enforcement, fought human trafficking, invoked consumer protection and senior protection and took actions against antisemitism in Florida.

“I have been honored to fight alongside our great Governor, Ron DeSantis, in so many important legal battles and innovative initiatives contributing to Florida’s continued prosperity. Florida is lucky to have such a committed Governor and dedicated legislative leaders who have helped us craft new laws to fight crime, protect Floridians, and ensure we remain the freest, most prosperous state in the nation,” Moody said in the press release.

— Diver down —

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has filed criminal charges against two pool contractors who are accused of defrauding their customers.

Statewide prosecutors charged Charles and Kristin Black with a scheme to defraud and other counts for operating a pool contractor scheme. Investigators allege the defendants, who operated out of Brevard County, took large sums of money from hundreds of customers, including at least one senior, under the guise of building pools.

However, instead of constructing the pools, the couple is accused of usinging the money to fund a lavish personal lifestyle. Law enforcement says the sum is around $2 million, spread across hundreds of customers who, in many cases, were left with a pit in their yard and a hole in their pocket.

“The public needs to be careful when hiring a contractor for large projects like building a pool. Do not rely on just what the salesman tells you. Verify that the contractor is legitimate and has the wherewithal to perform by checking with prior customers, the Better Business Bureau, and other similar resources,” said Acting Attorney General John Guard.

“There are, unfortunately, scammers, like this couple, out there. When law enforcement officers find fraudsters taking advantage of Floridians, the Office of Statewide Prosecution will hold them accountable.”

— Checks in the mail —

FloridaCommerce awarded more than $8 million to 13 small Florida cities this week through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program.

These awards will serve low- to moderate-income residents, address urgent community needs and promote sustainable development.

The grants range from $600,000 to $750,000 and will fund various projects. The money granted to Alachua County will be used to rehabilitate or replace a minimum of 11 low-to-moderate-income homes, while a $600,000 check made out to the town of Alford will cover the costs of improving two potable water wells, replacing a central interconnection line, replacing fire hydrants, and more.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ decisive leadership, FloridaCommerce continues to make critical infrastructure investments in Florida’s small cities,” said Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “These investments help to support communities as they work to create the brightest future possible for their residents.”

The Florida Small Cities CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by FloridaCommerce. Since DeSantis took office in 2019, FloridaCommerce has awarded more than $100 million in CDBG grants to more than 120 communities throughout the state.

— The week in appointments —

Electrical Contractors Licensing Board — DeSantis appointed Mark Astrom and Gilbert Gonzalez to the Electrical Contractors Licensing Board. Astrom is the Electrical Director for Hillpointe Construction, the President of Crane Fire Company, and the Vice President of Gator Fire Equipment Company. He received the 2022 Fire Alarm Engineered Systems Dealer Rookie of the Year. Astrom earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Gettysburg College and his master’s in photography from the School of Visual Arts. Gonzalez is the owner and CEO of Mission Critical Solutions in Tampa. Active in his community, he also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida, the Chair of the University of South Florida Entrepreneurship Advisory Council and is a member of the College of Business Executive Advisory Council. Gonzalez earned his bachelor’s degree in finance, his master’s degree, and his doctorate in business administration from USF.

Board of Optometry — DeSantis reappointed Dr. Robert Easton to the Board of Optometry. Easton, of Oakland Park, is the President and optometric physician for Easton Eye Care. He is the former President of the Association of Regulatory Boards in Optometry, the Florida Optometric Association, and the Broward County Optometric Association. Easton earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Central Florida and his doctorate in optometry from the University of Houston.

Board of Cosmetology — DeSantis appointed Marisol Marin to the Board of Cosmetology. Marin, of Miami, is the administrator of Project Management for the Greater Miami Expressway Agency. She previously served as the Contracts Compliance Manager for the School Board of Miami-Dade County and was a National Contract Management Association member. Marin earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Barry University.

— IT’s a Byrd! —

What does IT mean to you? Does it mean waiting on the phone for 45-plus minutes for the person on the other side to borderline insult your intelligence? Perhaps it invokes a heart-dropping realization that an expensive piece of tech is fried. Well, for Secretary of State Cord Byrd, it means opportunity.

This week, the former Representative spoke at the House Transportation & Economic Development Budget Subcommittee, even joking about how strange it feels to be on the other side of these meetings before discussing the various Florida Department of State divisions he oversees.

Speaking on the Division of Elections, he said, “We just came off, I think, the most historic and successful election in the history of our state,” and boasted about suing the federal government in 2020 over not being transparent with the state about numbers of potential non-citizen voters in the state.

He spoke about the Division of Arts and Culture, but his remarks were no longer than a back-of-box movie synopsis.

On the Division of Corporations, Byrd said, “We are forming new business in the state of Florida more than any other state.” He then quickly reviewed some responsibilities in the Division of Library and Information Services and the Division of Historical Resources.

But Byrd claimed that despite the fact Florida “remains the election gold standard for the nation,” the state “never rests on its laurels.”

To that end, the Florida Department of State is asking lawmakers to fund IT modernization efforts within the Division of Elections and the Division of Corporations.

—The Great Debate —

Last weekend, the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative welcomed more than 420 middle and high school students from 72 schools across Florida and out-of-state to compete in The Great Debate: Florida’s National Civics and Debate Championship in Orlando.

FCDI proudly named tournament champions in Impromptu Speaking, Extemporaneous Debate, and Legislative Debate.

The Florida Department of Education touted The Great Debate’s “exponential” since its launch four years ago. This year’s event saw students from Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada join in, and a few of the Oklahoma kids are heading home with hardware, although Florida students are otherwise dominated by home-court advantage.

“Florida is at the forefront of civics education, and we are committed to continuing to provide opportunities for students to learn about the founding principles of our great Republic,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

“Congratulations to the students who placed in The Great Debate competition. We’re excited to see how this initiative and this annual competition will continue to set the standard for civics education in the years to come, inspiring communities across Florida and the nation.”

— Busted! —

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement nabbed the U.K. national on charges of voter fraud.

James Ross Wightman, 65, was voluntarily deported from the U.S. in 1989 following a drug-related arrest in Hawaii while in the country on an expired visa.

FDLE investigators say he returned to the U.S. and falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen on a voter registration application he submitted in November 2000.

In November 2013, investigators say he presented the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles with a phony Ohio birth certificate — the Buckeye State has no record of Wightman’s birth — to renew his Florida Driver’s License.

Law enforcement claims Wightman went on to cast ballots in local and national elections held in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The investigation was led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit, working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security, the U.S. Department of State, and the Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Office with assistance credit going to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office.

“In Florida, we uphold the rule of law in our elections. Thanks to the leadership of Go. DeSantis, anyone who seeks to illegally cast their ballot will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said.

— Never forget —

One of the most universal quotes taught in history classes worldwide: “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Scholars still debate who coined the phrase, but the message is the crucial part. Sadly, one of the wealthiest men in the world made headlines this week for performing a “Sieg Heil” onstage. He notably refused to deny that was the intended gesture. One has to wonder if a historical rerun is on the horizon.

This week, the Jewish Legislative Caucus of Florida announced that the historic Florida State Capitol will be lit and illuminated in a yellow light on Monday at 5:45 p.m. for Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day of reflection honoring the millions who were systematically killed in one of mankind’s hours ever.

The yellow is symbolic of memorial candles for victims and the yellow star patches Jewish people were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

The Jewish Legislative Caucus invites all individuals from the Tallahassee community to join them in the occasion and reflect on the past, and reaffirm their commitment to combating prejudice and hatred.

— In memorial —

Sen. Kristen Arrington and Rep. Rita Harris filed bills (SB 274/HB 177) this week to memorialize Harris Rosen, an 85-year-old pillar of the Central Florida community who died in November.

Rosen was a business leader who founded the Rosen Hotels & Resorts brand. He was also a well-known philanthropist who made it his life’s mission to give back to the community. From growing up in New York’s inner city to graduating from Cornell University, serving in the U.S. Army, and becoming Florida’s largest independent hotelier, Rosen exemplified the American Dream.

During his tenure leading the Rosen Gives Back initiatives and the Harris Rosen Foundation, more than $12 million was donated to cancer research, student scholarships, and aid to cities around the globe.

The legislation filed by Arrington and Harris would designate “Harris Rosen Way,” a road on which several of the Rosen hotels are located.

“Mr. Rosen was a remarkable role model for the Central Florida community. Through his dedication and unwavering work ethic, he embodied the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring others along the way. His generosity and commitment to supporting local businesses and charitable organizations have had a profound impact on our community. It is a privilege to join Rep. Harris in honoring a cherished leader,” Arrington said.

Harris added, “Mr. Rosen was an incredible man who led his life with kindness to others. His loss is felt within the Central Florida community, though he will live on through his generosity. This bill is a small tribute to Mr. Rosen, but is a step that we can take to carry on his remarkable legacy. May his memory be a blessing to us all, and may we all continue to be inspired by his work.”

— Get off my lawn! —

Did you ever wish your local county Sheriff would forcibly remove someone from your property? Well, now, under “certain conditions,” your wish may be granted!

This week, Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez filed a property rights bill, SB 322, that would allow homeowners and property owners to request their county Sheriff to remove anyone who is unlawfully present or trespassing and arrest them. Alternatively, they could have a Sheriff’s deputy by their side while they ask the unwelcome visitors to skedaddle.

Now, one might think that a state known for citizens partaking in … let’s say, “spontaneous” … activities that become national punchlines could be a recipe for disaster.

Potential misuse of the law aside, it would give deputies something to do … and by that, we mean a film with a few seasons’ worth of trashy material for COPS.

— Icy-Hot —

The weather outside is frightful, and for some Florida State University students, it’s even a little spicy.

As snow rained down on Tallahassee this week, many FSU students took to the streets surrounding campus and did what people do in the snow — throw snowballs.

However, the “snow” in Tallahassee was more of a sleet-ice mix, so getting pegged by one of these “snowballs” probably wasn’t necessarily the best feeling sensation. Errant snowballs weren’t kind to property, either.

The Tallahassee Police Department began to receive calls about vehicles being hit by the snowballs on Madison Street and one individual claimed to be hit in the head. Soon police officers arrived and told the crowd to stop throwing the snow. The excited FSU crowd then began throwing snowballs at the officers.

“In response, the officers retrieved their pepper ball systems from their vehicles and issued additional warnings. When the crowd continued to be non-compliant, the officer fired pepper balls in a strategic manner to encourage the dispersal of the disorderly crowd,” said Tallahassee Police Department Lt. Damon Miller in an email.

However, as college students do, many had their phones out and recorded the incident as the police officers used the pepper balls.

Videos went viral of everyone having fun at first — including one on FSU Barstool with the caption, “You can’t stop Noles on Snow Day” — but the same Barstool account then posted a video of the officers throwing the pepper balls moments later with the caption, “Tally PD hates fun.”

Lisa Lewin, a parent of two FSU students, told the Tallahassee Democrat that she was “very upset” over the use of pepper balls on students in the snow and that “you fear for their safety.”

Well, at least Tallahassee PD won’t have to deal with something like this for a long time … we think.

—The Dream Green Team —

Every time one turns on the news, it feels like there is some unprecedented natural disaster sadly destroying a community. Winter storms, fires, hurricanes — you name it.

It’s hard to deny (though some still do) that human activity contributed to climate change. However, there are ways to try to be aware of the environment and make a better future for tomorrow, and being a recycler is an easy way many Americans try to help.

This week, the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation (FRPF), a coalition of companies leading the way in developing sustainable business practices and recycling, announced its 2025 leadership team.

The Chair will be Donn Githens, President/CEO of Goodwill Manasota; serving as Chair-elect will be Lisa Gillard, the current Senior Manager for Sustainability Programs at Publix; Jenna Register Emerson, the Manager of PR at Cemex, was elected as Secretary; and James P. Toner, the Senior Director of Government Relations for the International Bottled Water Association, will serve as the Secretary/Treasurer.

The mission of FRPF is to educate politicians, business leaders, and the public about the benefits of recycling. It includes groups such as Publix, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Wawa, Goodwill Florida Association, and the Florida Retail Federation. The group has grown membership from five to 26 over the past 11 years.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame is hosting its 3rd Annual Baseball, Bourbon & Cigars event next month, on March 20 at J.C. Newman’s Cigars in Ybor City.

The event will feature Major League Baseball legends Wade Boggs, Matt Laporta and Dave Magadan. The trio of baseball greats will share stories of their years playing ball in the big leagues.

Other event features include food, music, drinks and cigars at Ybor City’s premier family-owned cigar company.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. All tickets include a mix and mingle with the baseball stars, a question-and-answer session hosted by DeWayne Staats, bourbon tastings, food and libations, a free cigar, a silent auction, and a commemorative gift. Tickets are $125 each, or $200 for a pair, which event hosts appropriately call a “Double Play.”

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available at a $2,000 price point. Sponsorship benefits include all regular ticketed features for eight attendees, logo signage at the event, online and on all marketing materials, photos with the special baseball star guests, special recognition during the program, and on-air mentions on syndicated radio shows and podcasts.

— Curry Corn Puffs Pending —

Whenever one feels like being a total couch potato, a good feeling lazy snack can usually be found in the “puff” variety. Sometimes, you just feel like going full-blown “Al from Al’s Toy Barn” in Toy Story 2 with the cheese puffs.

The lightness of the “puff” in your mouth is so easy to chew that you can go through a whole bag if you don’t watch out. But as you peruse your go-to grocery or convenience store, you may want to steer clear of a specific brand of corn puffs.

Wismettac Asian Foods announced this week that it is recalling 2.46-oz. packages of the Shirakiku brand of “Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Curry Flavor.” The reason? An undeclared milk allergen.

We don’t know about you, but we love chips with a side of milk. Those with a dairy allergy may want to think twice, however.

— Not your old-school school —

As we become more technology-driven, maybe old-school perceptions of online education — namely that it’s “less than” — will shift.

Many Floridians already enroll in online university classes because they offer flexibility. They can attend school while working or caring for a family.

Florida State University has some big news for those considering an online degree.

According to a 2025 News & World Report ranking released this week, four of FSU’s online graduate programs are ranked in the Top 20 online graduate programs, and two are within the Top 10.

With the No. 8 overall ranking, the School of Information’s online Master of Science in Information Technology has been among the Top 10 online programs for six years running.

The College of Criminology and Criminal Justice appeared with the No. 10 overall ranking and placed No. 6 among public universities.

The non-MBA online graduate programs in the College of Business took care of exactly that — business. The management information system, risk management, and insurance programs ranked No. 8 among public universities. And the online MBA programs cleaned up, too, being ranked No. 12 overall in the nation in marketing.

The joint FAMU-FSU College of Engineering — the only joint college of engineering in the nation — is celebrating a No. 31 ranking among public universities for its online master’s program, a 10-spot jump.

Lastly, the online master’s program for the Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, and Human Science ranked No. 41 among public universities, while three of the college’s specialty programs landed in the Top 10.

Whether online or in person, Go Noles!

— Capitol Directions —

Snow — Up arrow — It’s like one of those kitschy Florida snow globes came to life.

Social media — Up arrow — There are so many S-tier Florida Blizzard pics that we can’t stop scrolling.

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — We imagine it was hard to skip the D.C. revelry, but during a storm, the EOC is exactly where a Guv should be.

FDEM, FDOT — Up arrow — They know their way around a snowplow better than most northerners.

State employees — Up arrow — Between this week and DeSanta Claus’ end-of-year gift, they’ve basically had half the past month off.

Gulf of America — Up arrow — So, with the Governor embracing the rebrand, K-12s will finally get some post-Myanmar world maps, right?

DeSantis ‘24 — Down arrow — We already knew DeSantis doesn’t forget. Apparently, he doesn’t remember, either. Just ask all the lawmakers who endorsed him for prez.

Donalds ‘26 — Up arrow — Sure, it’s not a Complete and Total™, but we didn’t hear Trump shout out any other 2026 hopefuls.

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — The CFO still knows how to run up the score on campaign finance reports.

Chicken — Crossways arrow — The Governor and legislative leaders are playing a helluva game of it right now. Will someone blink by Monday?

VPNs — Up arrow — Visit SurfShark.com/FloridaPolitics for 25% off your first year … just kidding, maybe.

Amber Mariano — Up arrow — How many Trump appointees from Florida are there now? We lost count. Congrats to the former Rep.

The Southern Group — Up arrow — No, they’re not rebranding to The Mid-Atlantic Group, but they did enter the D.C. market with a splash by hiring Daniel Diaz-Balart.

Alexander Cartwright — Up arrow — He deserves the extension, Fla, BoG!

FHP — Up arrow — The District 1 boss has a white-glove touch. It won’t be forgotten.

FSU PD — Crossways arrow — “Ice projectiles” is peak police-speak. It’s also not a valid reason to pepper spray students.

Kevin Cate — Up arrow — You get some cool merch; homeless Floridians get a warm place to weather out the storm. A true win-win.

Braden Fiske, Jared Verse — Up arrow — Watching them excel in the NFL helps take our mind off FSU’s 2024 squad. Go Noles!

Louis Betz — Prayer hands — He was a fierce fighter for his clients and a dear friend to many. He will be missed.