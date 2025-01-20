Winter storm headed across ‘Gulf of America’ drives Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency

Snow and ice is headed to North Florida, and Gov. Ron DeSantis recognizes the threat posed by the anomalous Winter weather headed across the “Gulf of America.”

DeSantis is declaring an immediate state of emergency (EO 25-13) effective Monday evening given the “major disaster” looming from the Panhandle to the northeastern part of the Florida peninsula,” as “all modes of hazardous winter weather will be likely, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain.”

The order notes that “snowfall totals of one to three inches are forecast for the Florida Panhandle, with locally higher amounts upwards of three to four inches possible for locations that experience periods of heavy snowfall rates; and ice accretions from the eastern Florida Panhandle through the Suwannee River Valley are forecast to reach one-tenth (0.1) to one-quarter (0.25) inch, and isolated higher ice accretions cannot be ruled out for interior North Florida locations.”

Per the Governor’s Office, “ice accumulation from freezing rain is the most impactful winter hazard, and significant impacts to roadways, bridges, trees, and powerlines are possible; and hazardous driving conditions will exist Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, especially over bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces, leading to possible roadway and bridge closures across North Florida.”

Additionally, as “dangerously cold wind chills and prolonged freezing and sub-freezing temperatures are expected for North and North-Central Florida for the next several days,” the “threat posed by this winter weather system requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida.”

Much of the language is typical of these documents, with precautions taken that fit hurricane season more so than a cold snap.

The National Guard is activated on an as-needed basis.

The Governor’s Office reserves the right to “suspend all statutes and rules affecting budgeting to the extent necessary to provide budget authority for state agencies to cope with this emergency.” State agencies can “suspend any and all statutes, rules, ordinances, or orders which affect leasing, printing, purchasing, travel, and the condition of employment and the compensation of employees.” County and city governments are given similar latitude as well.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) can suspend tolls on the turnpike if needed, though as this is a winter storm and not a hurricane, evacuation is not likely. FDOT can also “manage the flow of traffic or close any and all roads, highways, and portions of highways as may be needed for the safe and efficient transportation of evacuees to those counties that the State Coordinating Officer may designate as destination counties for evacuees in this emergency.”

Pharmacies also “may dispense up to a 30-day emergency prescription refill of maintenance medication to persons who reside in an area or county covered under this Executive Order and to emergency personnel who have been activated by their state or local agency but who do not reside in an area or county covered by this Executive Order.”

Temperatures should moderate well before the end of 30 days. By Thursday, highs in Pensacola will be in the mid 40s.

The storm already has changed the legislative calendar, with committee meetings this week canceled. Legislators will reconvene for the Special Session next week, leadership announced Monday.