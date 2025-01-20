Mason DeSantis picks underdog Notre Dame to win college football championship

The First Son of Florida is backing the underdog with his pick for Monday night’s final game in the College Football Playoff.

Mason DeSantis said this weekend that Ohio State’s loss to Michigan shook his confidence in the Big 10 Buckeyes, and donned a Notre Dame jersey in a video posted by his father, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Notre Dame jersey, okay, there you have it, folks. He’s going with the underdog Fighting Irish to upset the Ohio State Buckeyes and win their first National Championship since 1988,” the Governor said, as the Notre Dame fight song played.

Mason DeSantis’ pick for Notre Dame to win the game ignores the point spread, which has been consistently over a touchdown, a reflection of Ohio State’s better performance in recent weeks.

Yet the line has been moving toward the Fighting Irish, though it’s uncertain whether that’s a reflection of bettors believing Marcus Freeman’s squad can overcome the Ryan Day-coached team or just a belief that Notre Dame can keep it close.

During a press conference last week, the Governor set the stage for his son’s prediction, noting that Mason had to mull it over but promising the verdict would be made available in time for people to place their bets.

The Governor said Mason had a track record: “in the first round of the college football playoffs, he got three of the four games right. In the next round, the quarterfinals, he got three of the four right. The semifinals, he got both games right.”

However, he confided that the final game was a toughie for the first grader.

“I think he really wants Notre Dame, but I think he’s watched Ohio State, particularly their first two games in the playoffs, and they didn’t do as impressive against Texas, but they were still pretty strong. … I think his head’s pulling him to Ohio State, but I think his heart’s pulling him to Notre Dame,” the Governor said, noting that Mason enjoyed his visit to the school in 2024, despite the Seminoles having lost big to the home team.