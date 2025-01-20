Senate unanimously confirms Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate has confirmed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio unanimously to become the nation’s next Secretary of State.

The final vote of 99-0 came after an unquestionably smooth confirmation process in a chamber where Rubio served for more than 14 years. In a confirmation hearing last week, the Miami Republican stressed that President-elect Donald Trump will be the one setting foreign policy, but that he will bring a deep commitment to keeping the U.S. in a leadership position on world affairs.

“We have to have alliances. But we have to have alliances with strong, capable partners,” Rubio told Senators last week.

That makes the Miami Republican the first of Trump’s Cabinet picks to take office, making way for a rapid transition. Trump in November nominated Rubio as Secretary of State, elevating a former rival to one of the most important high-profile positions within his Cabinet.

The vote makes Rubio the nation’s first Hispanic Secretary of State, and specifically the first Cuban American. A product of South Florida’s politically active Cubano community, the son of immigrants also brings a more acute focus on Latin America and the Caribbean.

Coming into office days after President Joe Biden’s administration lifted Cuba from a State Sponsors of Terrorism list, Rubio signaled in his confirmation hearings that decision will likely soon be reversed.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican who has known Rubio since both served in the Florida Legislature together, said the Senator will bring with him both an interest in the needs of Florida’s residents and the respect of world leaders.

“Cuba represents a real threat to the U.S.,” he said. “When you have a Russian nuclear submarine, when you have Chinese and Russian military stationed on that island, they are not there to help the Cuban people. They are there to kill people in the U.S.”

But Díaz-Balart also said no one should underestimate the reputation Rubio already boasts around the globe, including in Europe and Africa.

Not all of Rubio’s relationships qualify as friendly. China in 2020 announced sanctions on Rubio and several other Senators amid tension over Hong Kong and the Senators’ frequent criticism of treatment of Uyghur communities by the communist government.

Rubio has also been one of Congress’ sharpest critics of Nicolás Maduro’s government in Venezuela. Frequently using the term “narco-regime,” Rubio holds the same opposition as the current administration that Maduro did not legitimately win re-election last year.

The first orders of business for Rubio will be focused on the East. Already, plans are set for the Secretary of State to meet with foreign ministers of India, Japan and Australia this week.

Colleagues praised Rubio ahead of a confirmation vote.

“No one in this body can doubt that Marco Rubio is a very intelligent man with a remarkable understanding of America’s foreign policy and a very deep commitment to the American dream,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican.

“That dream comes from the fact that his family has a history that started with the immigration to the United States from Cuba and then watching their former homeland fall into a communist dictatorship that still exists to this day, and that helps explain his love for America and his drive to oppose oppressive autocratic regimes.”

Rubio also earned the praise of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Senator Rubio is an example of a qualified nominee we think should be confirmed quickly,” the New York Democrat said.

“Earlier today, he was unanimously reported at a committee with full support from Democrats and he should be quickly confirmed here on the floor. While I certainly do not agree with many of Senator Rubio’s positions, in this instance, it is important for the new administration to have a Senate confirm Secretary of State as soon as possible. So I’ll vote ‘yes.'”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted on Monday afternoon to unanimously recommend Rubio’s approval. After the full Senate vote, Rubio formally resigned his Senate seat.

The position won’t be vacant for long. Gov. Ron DeSantis last week announced the appointment of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to serve the next two years in Rubio’s place. A Special Election will be held in 2026 concurrent with the Midterm Election cycle, with the winner of that contest serving out the last two years of Rubio’s term.

While Rubio will take his place at Foggy Bottom immediately, numerous Ambassadorships still await review by the Senate. Those include several nominations for Florida individuals who could play a big part in foreign relations during Trump’s first term.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera was nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama in the upcoming administration. Windermere lawyer Dan Newlin was picked as U.S. Ambassador to Colombia. Leon Medical Centers co-founder Benjamín León Jr. is expected to become U.S. Ambassador to Spain.