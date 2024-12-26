Donald Trump taps Kevin Marino Cabrera as Ambassador to Panama

President-elect Donald Trump is elevating Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama in the upcoming administration.

In 2020, Cabrera worked as Florida State Director for Trump’s campaign. Late last year, Cabrera was elected as a Republican State Committeeman.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams. Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Christmas afternoon announcing his decision to appoint Cabrera.

“As a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, he has been instrumental in driving Economic growth, and fostering International partnerships. In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee. Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin — He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!”

Trump, of course, made reference in his statement to recent threats that he may try to seize control of the Panama Canal, which the U.S. fully turned over to Panamanian control decades ago. Trump has said America is getting “ripped off” due to new fees being introduced.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question,” he said.

Cabrera could be tasked with easing tensions surrounding the issue, which Trump has focused on during the last few weeks.

Several GOP officials from Miami-Dade County congratulated Cabrera on the nomination and praised the move by Trump.

“President Trump has made an excellent choice to serve as our next US Ambassador to the Republic of Panamá,” U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez wrote in a post on X. “Kevin is tough, driven, and a true leader of our Cuban-American community who understands the need to put AMERICA FIRST!”

State Rep. Omar Blanco said he was “thrilled” to hear the news.

“While Miami-Dade County will miss his dedicated service as Commissioner, I have no doubt he’ll excel in representing and protecting American interests in Panama,” Blanco said. “Congratulations, Kevin! Wishing you success in this new chapter.”

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez also weighed in, saying Cabrera will “continue to make Miami-Dade and our nation proud.”

“This honor reflects Kevin’s steadfast commitment to serving our nation and defending the values we hold dear,” Fernandez said.

“His leadership as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, his dedication to fostering international relationships, and his profound understanding of Latin American politics have prepared him for this important mission. Kevin’s work has always been about putting people and principles first, and I am confident he will excel in representing our country’s interests abroad.”

Cabrera worked as a Senior Vice President for Mercury when he first won a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission in 2022, succeeding term-limited Commissioner Rebeca Sosa. Trump helped push Cabrera to victory in that contest with an endorsement.

Following Trump’s nomination, the Miami-Dade County Commission will decide whether to appoint a replacement for Cabrera or hold a Special Election to decide who will finish out the last two years of his term.

This month, Cabrera was one of 30 electors to help formally deliver Florida’s electoral votes for Trump following his November win. Cabrera is also part of a contingent of Florida Republicans planning to travel to Washington next month for Trump’s inauguration.

In early December, Cabrera sponsored a resolution to name a street in Hialeah “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.” That measure earned support from some Democrats on the Commission as well.