Florida electors make it official, deliver 30 votes to Donald Trump

One of the great traditions of American democracy proceeded without incident in Florida, as Donald Trump’s electoral slate voted as they pledged to, just as others did across the country the same day.

The President-elect’s massive victory in Florida over Democrat Kamala Harris brought 30 electoral votes of the 312 he earned in November’s election.

Harris, noted Secretary of State Cord Byrd, will ultimately preside over the certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington.

The electors voted by making their selection known by hand on a ballot, first Trump for President, then JD Vance for Vice President. In each case, they were required to sign and print their names on the ballot. Then they signed the certificates of vote in alphabetical order.

With the notable exception of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ran for President against the President-elect, many of the most high-profile Republicans in the state were able to cast votes.

Among them: U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, who held the position in Florida for eight years.

Additionally, current Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Secretary Wilton Simpson voted for the winning ticket, along with other prominent elected officials.

Senate President Ben Albritton, along with colleagues Randy Fine and Joe Gruters, cast ballots. So did House Speaker Daniel Pérez and Rep. Dean Black.

Board of Education Chair Ben Gibson, Port St. Lucie City Councilman Anthony Bonna and Sewall’s Point Commissioner James Campo also had their votes recorded.

So did a lot of Republican Party of Florida officials, including Chair Evan Power, Vice Chair Jesse Phillips, Executive Director Bill Helmich, Secretary Kristy Banks, Treasurer Mike Moberley and Assistant Secretary Clint Pate.

Other voters included Broward County Republican State Committeeman Richard DeNapoli, National Committeeman Peter Feaman, Pasco County Republican State Committeeman Shawn Foster, Orange County Republican Party Chair Erin Huntley, Keiser University’s Belinda Keiser, National Committeewomen Kathleen King, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, Broward County Republican State Committeewoman Michele Merrell and Lake County Republican State Committeewoman Barbara Price.