Large tract of wetlands on Amelia Island donated to North Florida Land Trust

Nearly 400 acres of property on Amelia Island has been donated to the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) for coastal conservation.

The nonprofit NFLT was bestowed the land from the Thornton family. The tract of property totals 396 acres and is being set aside for conservation in perpetuity to remain in its natural state. The property encompasses about 2 miles near Fort Clinch State Park and runs along Egan’s Creek in Nassau County in and surrounding Fernandina Beach.

Keeping the property in its pristine condition will also help protect the state park, NFLT officials said in a news release. The property donated this month also falls within the Land Trust’s Salt Marsh and Coastal Resilience Priority Preservation Area.

The area was named Thornton’s Family Preserve in honor of the family and is a mix of salt marsh, scrub and shrub wetlands along with maritime hammock habitats. NFLT officials say their volunteers have observed multiple native animals on the property and in the waters running through the area.

“My family, once a resident on Amelia Island, with a home on Egan’s Creek, spent numerous hours boating, fishing, crabbing, and just watching the numerous species of birds and other wildlife present in the marsh,” said Jack Thornton, a member of the family that donated the property.

“Watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee in hand is an amazing way to start your day. Even more relaxing is enjoying your favorite beverage while watching the sunset bring out the nocturnal creatures, and the marsh’s character changes once again. We as a family felt that something as beautiful as the marsh, which had given us such enjoyment, should be preserved for others to experience.”

North Florida Land Trust officials acknowledged the donated land is a substantial contribution and adds to the nonprofit’s growing portfolio.

“This is a huge deal for Amelia Island, and we are so grateful to the Thornton family for contacting us and donating this beautiful piece of property,” said Allison DeFoor, President and CEO of NFLT.

“By saving this land, we are saving an essential piece of Amelia Island. When you visit Fort Clinch or just drive down Atlantic Avenue and see the green and open space, you will know the beautiful landscape next door will remain that way forever. The marshes will never be filled in, and bulldozers will never be seen here. It is a great day for conservation.”

The NFLT was established in 1999 and has been at the forefront of acquiring more than 41,000 acres of land that has been preserved in an area of seven counties along the First Coast.