November 15, 2024
Florida GOP bound for Washington to celebrate Donald Trump’s second inauguration
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Jesse Scheckner

Donald Trump
'We are excited to welcome our grassroots leaders to the capital as Florida becomes the center of the political universe.'

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) is heading to Washington to mark President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

There’s a lot to celebrate, from the party winning majorities in all three branches of federal government to its growing domination in the Sunshine State. RPOF Chair Evan Power told Florida Politics the exhilaration is palpable.

“We are excited to welcome our grassroots leaders to the capital as Florida becomes the center of the political universe,” he said by text, adding that he will be attending the event.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, a resolute Trump ally who led the former and soon-to-be President’s 2020 election effort in Florida, said he’ll make the trip as well.

“We now have our first President elected from the state of Florida,” he said. “We’re excited to go to Washington and support him as we go down the path of making America great again.”

Details about the event are sparse. It’s running Jan. 17-21 at the Marriott Marquis, which stands about 15- to 20-minute walk from the White House. The RPOF is currently offering two contribution tiers: Gold for $15,000 and Silver for $10,000.

Both offer identical perks for now: one hotel room at the Marquis for four nights and two tickets apiece to the presidential inauguration, the Florida Reception hosted by the RPOF and a VIP reception at the Florida Ball with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott as a special guest.

More accommodations for Gold-level donors, including preferential seating and other “priority items,” will be added in the coming days to differentiate the tiers, RPOF Executive Director Bill Helmich told Florida Politics.

Helmich said he’s heard from many elected officials across Florida who are planning to go, and the RPOF is speaking with “quite a few” politicians at the state and federal levels for potential speaker and presenter spots.

“This is going to be a great event,” he said. “We’re getting to see President Trump be sworn in for the second time. He’s already got a fantastic Cabinet that includes many leaders from Florida, and we’re expecting to interact with them a lot while we’re up there. This is the beginning of making America Florida.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

