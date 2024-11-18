Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.18.24

Good Monday morning.

The only story that matters — “Rafael Nadal’s last stand” via Louisa Thomas of The New Yorker — In 2011, when Nadal was 24 years old, after overtaking Roger Federer for the No. 1 ranking the year before and winning three straight Grand Slams, he told Sports Illustrated that he had never been in a fistfight. “Never,” he emphasized. “I get very scared.” But the experience of watching Nadal is of watching a brawl, at least on his side of the court. No one in tennis, or perhaps all sports, is associated with fighting more. Apparently, it’s hard to talk about Nadal without slipping into the symbols of war, the match as a battle, and so on. In a famous essay exalting Federer, David Foster Wallace called Nadal “totally martial.” A forthcoming biography of Nadal by Christopher Clarey is titled “The Warrior.” It’s not their fault. Nadal’s total commitment to competition, his endurance, his embrace of suffering, his aggression, even his ritualistic placement of his water bottles — clichés become inescapable. He gives you a sense that every backhand, every distant drop shot, is a matter of life and death. His great rival, Federer, made everything look impossibly easy. Nadal makes everything look hard. And it is hard, which, he’s said, is the point.

First on #FlaPol — “Florida GOP bound for Washington to celebrate Donald Trump’s second inauguration” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) is heading to Washington to mark President-elect Trump’s second inauguration. There’s a lot to celebrate, from the party winning majorities in all three branches of federal government to its growing domination in the Sunshine State. RPOF Chair Evan Power told Florida Politics the exhilaration is palpable. “We are excited to welcome our grassroots leaders to the capital as Florida becomes the center of the political universe,” he said by text, adding that he will be attending the event. Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, a resolute Trump ally who led the former and soon-to-be President’s 2020 Election effort in Florida, said he’d also make the trip.

Must-read op-ed — “Daniel Webster: ‘Savings Clause’ — a simple promise to preserve Florida’s water supply while undertaking Everglades restoration” via Florida Politics — During my time in both the Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress, support for the Everglades has received broad and consistent support, with public and private stakeholders stepping up to ensure the projects designed to fix the Everglades continue to move forward.

Unfortunately, the federal government has largely ignored a critical component of ensuring that those who depend on water — farmers, municipalities, businesses, and residents — can continue to get the water they were promised. Efforts are underway to ensure that the promise first made by Congress in 2000 continues to be kept.

This week, a panel of three federal judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit will hear oral argument in Atlanta in a water-rights case that will decide whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs uphold water supply commitments made to agricultural and residential water-users over 20 years ago.

The case centers on the “Savings Clause,” which was a central component of the “Water Resources Development Act of 2000” (“WRDA 2000”). That provision was critical to ensuring congressional authorization for the “Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan” (“CERP”). CERP represents one of the only agreements ever in which a state (Florida) entered into a voluntary agreement with the federal government to restore its natural resources (the Everglades).

That agreement was voluntary because it included the central assurance that the Corps could help restore the Everglades without depriving existing urban and agricultural users of their water rights by essentially increasing the water pie rather than reallocating slices from one user to another. That agreement remains in force today, and the Savings Clause has always stood at the center of the compromise.

I know because I was there.

Unfortunately, the Corps has failed to live up to its end of the agreement, necessitating this lawsuit. On Nov. 20, the 11th Circuit has an opportunity to respect the Savings Clause’s plain language and honor the fundamental bargain the parties struck over 20 years ago.

What Brian Ballard is up to — “Lobbying firm buys building adjacent to its Hollywood office” via Isabel Sami of L.A. Business First — A Hollywood office property recently sold for $3.3 million. It will be demolished and turned into a car park. Brian Ballard of Ballard Partners bought the single-story office building at 747 Seward St. in the Hollywood Media District. The building is connected to the firm’s office building at 743 Seward. Ballard Partners bought the neighboring three-story property for nearly $11 million last year. It was built by Plus Design Group in 2021. Plus, Design had been using the property as its headquarters before the sale, and Ballard intended to occupy the building as its Los Angeles office — the firm’s first on the West Coast. The one-story office building Ballard more recently purchased was built in 1936. It will be demolished and serve as a parking site until Ballard begins future development plans.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JoeySalads: The NFL went from Kneeling during the anthem to doing the Trump Dance. The culture has shifted.

—@FSH4Children: Florida’s kids deserve world-class cancer care right here at home. Allegra Jaros of @WolfsonChildren shared how Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children are pushing to make it happen through investments in top-tier cancer programs statewide.

— TOP STORY —

“Under the chandelier at Mar-a-Lago, Trump makes picks at breakneck speed” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Emboldened, confident in his instincts and more contemptuous than ever of Washington expertise, Trump is staffing the most critical roles in his government at breakneck speed.

Advisers have been stunned at how fast he is ticking through his choices, filling the government’s most important positions roughly a month sooner than in 2016.

Much of the action has occurred under the chandelier in the tearoom at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump surveys his potential Cabinet nominees on giant video screens.

He flicks through short lists that his transition team, led by billionaire Howard Lutnick, has drafted over the past months. If Trump shows an interest in a candidate, the presentation is designed to allow him to immediately watch videos of the potential nominee’s TV appearances — essential for any would-be Trump cabinet official.

The President-elect is picking people he considers true loyalists with little regard for whether they can pass Senate confirmation. In the space of 48 hours this week, Trump announced four picks that stunned Washington: Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, Pete Hegseth for defense secretary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump is acting like a man who knows he will return to Washington with immense power, facing guardrails that he has steadily worn down and a Republican Party over which he has almost complete command. He has demanded that the next Senate majority leader, John Thune, allow recess appointments to let him stock his Cabinet with people who might be rejected if the full Senate were to vote.

Privately, Republican Senators already express fear about getting on the wrong side of Trump and his MAGA movement.

— TRANSITION —

—”Even immigrants with lawful status brace for Trump’s mass deportation” via Tim Padgett of WLRN

“Trump’s top team sets stage for White House power grab” via Aaron Zitner and Siobhan Hughes of The Wall Street Journal — In naming a set of unconventional nominees to run federal departments, Trump this week also took steps to push for a broader goal: realigning the balance of power among Washington’s major institutions so that more authority flows from the White House. Trump has threatened to take steps that would undermine the Senate’s confirmation powers and Congress’s role in budgeting — the most essential powers of the two chambers. He has insisted that Senators allow him to place some nominees directly in their jobs, bypassing the Senate’s public hearings and confirmation process. He has said he would move to impound — or decline to spend — money appropriated by Congress for programs he dislikes, a step likely requiring him to overturn current law in court.

“Trump builds White House staff with Steven Cheung as Communications Director and Sergio Gor as Personnel Director” via The Associated Press — President-elect Trump announced that Cheung will serve as his White House Communications Director and Gor will run the personnel office. Trump said that both have been advisers to the President-elect since his 2016 campaign. Both positions could influence the new administration, helping develop its public messaging and internal workforce. Cheung led communications for Trump’s latest campaign, where he gained a reputation for combative and insulting attacks on the Republican’s opponents. A native of Sacramento, California, he worked in Republican politics and for the Ultimate Fighting Championship before joining Trump’s team in 2016. Gor ran Winning Team Publishing, which he started with Donald Trump Jr.

“Trump picks Brendan Carr as next FCC Chair” via Kimberly Nordyke of The Hollywood Reporter — Carr, who is the senior Republican member of the Commission, was first nominated to the FCC in 2017 by Trump. “Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms and held back our Economy,” Trump said in a statement announcing the news. “He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.” Carr made headlines earlier this month, just two days before the election, when he claimed that Harris‘ appearance on Saturday Night Live violated the “equal time” rule.

“The ‘team of vipers’ is back” via Rachel Bade of POLITICO — The last time Cliff Sims was this close to presidential power, he coined an indelible phrase for the cutthroat coterie around Trump — it was a “Team of Vipers,” as he titled his 2019 tell-all. Now a key member of the Trump transition, Sims shows he knows his way around the old snake pit. Sims’ presence came to a head this week with Trump — who had only vaguely recognized him in transition meetings and asked for more information on his background. After an aide put a folder of clips about Sims and his book on Trump’s desk, he exploded. Trump was “beyond pissed,” according to one of the people familiar with the confrontation, and demanded he be removed. Yet, as of Friday, Sims remains on the job — and could be in line for a plum administration post. “The people lying about Cliff leaking are the real leakers and the enemies of President Trump and the American people,” said VP-elect JD Vance.

“Trump assembling a ‘Florida Man’ cabinet of loyal followers” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Trump hasn’t wasted any time remaking Washington D.C. in his own image – and it looks a lot like Florida Man. Trump, the first full-time Florida resident to win the Presidency, is assembling a cabinet of MAGA loyalists and Mar-a-Lago regulars, which should come as no surprise since Florida has become the epicenter of Trump’s world in recent years. “This is his home state, and we’ve had the most access to him in the last couple of years,” said State Sen. Joe Gruters. “It’s all about proximity. These people are able to step up immediately and are committed to his agenda and moving his priorities forward.” Several of Trump’s picks are veteran Florida politicians and campaign strategists, but the nomination of Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General shocked even some Trump allies. According to Craig Pittman, a journalist and author, Trump is a quintessential Florida Man, and his appointments reflect that. “He’s a convicted felon who’s not a bit repentant.”

“Trump’s transition Chair Howard Lutnick keeps shooting himself in the foot” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — Lutnick, the billionaire CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, has earned a reputation at Mar-a-Lago of being too competitive, too aggressive, and too thirsty for the political limelight. Over his relatively brief time in Trump World, he has earned the enmity of some insiders, who suspect him of leaking to the media and trashing potential rivals to excess. There is also a belief that he has undercut others, starting last month with an appearance on CNN in which he declared that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would not be nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, Trump announced that he intends to name Kennedy to the post. Swagger and self-promotion often lead to poor results inside Trump’s orbit. That’s the ambit of the boss. When Lutnick has done it, it has led to eyerolls and mocking whispers, all of which have dimmed his once-bright prospects for secretary of the treasury. As Trump has named others to top cabinet posts at breakneck speed since winning the election a dozen days ago, that coveted financial position remains vacant.

“Trump is determined to see Matt Gaetz confirmed as AG despite controversies” via Kristen Holmes, Lauren Fox, Pamela Brown, Jamie Gangel and Steve Contorno of CNN — Trump is pressing forward with his decision to put forward former Rep. Gaetz as Attorney General, despite widespread unease on Capitol Hill about entrusting the Justice Department to a figure with limited legal experience who has recently faced investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump’s insistence on the controversial pick has drawn warnings from allies and lawmakers, who caution that Gaetz faces an uphill climb to secure the 51 votes needed for Senate confirmation. There is growing concern, too, that the spectacle of a Gaetz confirmation hearing might overshadow the priorities on which Trump has spent the last two years campaigning and for which he received a mandate to push through with his victory this month. Yet the President-elect has made clear that he views Gaetz as the most important member of the Cabinet, which he is quickly assembling.

“Woman told House Ethics panel she witnessed Gaetz having sex with minor, lawyer says” via Will Steakin of ABC News — An attorney representing two women who were witnesses in the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into now-former Rep. Gaetz is calling for the release of the Committee’s report, saying one of his clients testified that she witnessed the Florida Congressman having sex with a minor. “My client testified to the House Ethics Committee that she witnessed Matt Gaetz having sex with a minor,” Florida attorney Joel Leppard told ABC News. “As the Senate considers former Rep. Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General, several questions demand answers,” Leppard said. “What if multiple credible witnesses provided evidence of behavior that would constitute serious criminal violations?”

—“‘Allegations of sex parties and drugs’: Orlando Christian conservative lawyer slams Trump’s AG pick Gaetz” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

“Ethics panel faces existential crisis over Gaetz report” via Daniella Diaz, Olivia Beavers, Jordain Carney, Nicholas Wu, and Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Gaetz is threatening the credibility of the House Committee tasked with policing wrongdoing by members. Lawmakers on the historically bipartisan Committee have two main options: Release their long-running report into his alleged misconduct and risk incurring Trump’s wrath or keep it under wraps and face accusations of burying potentially scandalous information about a nominee for Attorney General, the most powerful law enforcement official in the country. And if leading members decide to go rogue and leak it to the press, they could destroy the bipartisan reputation of the Committee. The panel is already widely seen as ineffective, taking months or years to issue reports on wrongdoing. Members’ decision here could be the nail in its proverbial coffin.

“Why Gaetz might actually become Attorney General” via Calder McHugh and Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Plenty of Gaetz’s colleagues find it impossible to believe he’ll be confirmed. But they also found it impossible to believe he’d get this far in the first place. Gaetz and Trump may be banking on the notion that Senate Republicans need to show loyalty to Trump will override any lingering concerns about Gaetz’s fitness for the job. It may be the right bet. Last year, Sen. Markwayne Mullin called Gaetz a “liar” who would “brag about how he would crush ED [erectile dysfunction] medicine and chase it with an energy drink so he could go all night” and who was “living off daddy’s money.” But when POLITICO Magazine spoke to the Oklahoma Republican in the corridors of the Capitol on Thursday, Mullin sounded quite a bit more conciliatory. “I can personally object to someone, but I can still work with them if I think they’re qualified to do the job,” he said, adding that he had to Google to see if Gaetz was even an attorney. “The biggest qualification is, does the President think he can do the job? And the President believes he can do the job.”

— SPECIALS —

“Donald Trump Jr. latest to push Lara Trump for Senate, as Ron DeSantis’ decision looms” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Another morning brings another suggestion that Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump should be DeSantis‘ pick to replace U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate. This one comes from Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” where Donald Trump Jr. says his sister-in-law has the right stuff for the appointment. “I think it’d be great. I think she understands our base; she understands the movement. Uh, you see what’s going on in Florida. I mean, it is a solid red state. We’ve flipped counties that we lost by 30 and 40 points back in 2016, and they’re now positive for Trump. Miami-Dade, we went from minus 30 to plus 10 Republican. I mean, I think that’s a mandate if I’ve ever seen one,” the President-elect’s namesake son said. DeSantis has not commented on the consistent media campaign from Trump World, nor has he responded to our questions about his intentions.

“Lara Trump makes another pitch for Florida Senate seat. Is DeSantis listening?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While it’s unclear if DeSantis is watching morning cable news after his return from Italy, one person who wants to be his Senate appointee isn’t taking any chances. Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump returned to “Fox and Friends” Saturday to reiterate her interest in replacing Secretary of State nominee Rubio. “Well, you know, there have been crazier things that Trumps have done in the past, that’s for sure. Uh, look, I was so honored to be co-Chair of the RNC during this time,” Trump said. “If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she added.

“DeSantis calls for immediate Special Elections to replace GOP Congressmen” via James Call of USA Today Network — In a stark departure from when previous vacancies occurred, DeSantis wants Special Elections scheduled immediately to fill two congressional vacancies needed to protect Republicans’ majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. DeSantis, on a trade mission to Italy, instructed Secretary of State Cord Byrd to quickly schedule the elections now that Trump has plucked two Florida GOP Congressmen for his administration. Republicans won enough seats to maintain control of the House as of Wednesday.

“Matt, Don Gaetz aren’t endorsing in CD 1 GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — If a candidate is going to win the open seat in heavily Republican 1st Congressional District, they will do it without the help of the exiting incumbent or his father, an incoming member of the state Senate. That’s the unambiguous message from former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Sen. Don Gaetz as the field begins to build. “Neither Matt nor I are endorsing any candidate,” the Senator told Peter Schorsch on Saturday. Former state Rep. Frank White and current state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman are not ruling out runs for the open seat, with Salzman being especially vocal in stating her intentions to run.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis proves he’s a formidable force in Florida politics” via Bill Cotterell of The Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis wasn’t on the ballot Nov. 5, but he won big. Democrats laughed at the Governor early this year when his presidential campaign sank without a ripple in Iowa. His critics gleefully predicted that DeSantis had scuttled his once-promising political career by badly overreaching in his challenge to Trump for the Republican nomination. The dimensions of Florida’s election results extend far beyond the once-and-future President’s continued dominance. In the three times Trump has carried Florida, his victory margin has swelled from less than 150,000 in 2016 to nearly 1.5 million — growing apace with membership in the state GOP, which now has about 1 million more voters than the Democrats. And it happened, mostly, on DeSantis’ watch. He gets credit — or blame, if you prefer — as the face of the Republican Party in Tallahassee.

Happening tonight — Florida House Democrats host the official designation ceremony for Leader Fentrice Driskell as the House Democratic Leader for the 2024-2026 term: 6 p.m., Florida House Chamber, 402 S. Monroe Street. The ceremony will also be livestreamed and archived on The Florida Channel at thefloridachannel.org.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade ghost candidate mastermind may face 15 years in prison” via WLRN — Ex-Florida State Sen. Frank Artiles was found guilty last month of campaign finance crimes as part of a political scheme. Artiles could face up to 15 years in prison — a sentence to be decided on Monday. A jury found Artiles, a Republican, guilty of masterminding a so-called ghost candidate scheme to help unseat a Democrat state Senator in 2020. Artiles helped to recruit and fund a third-party candidate with a name similar to that of incumbent Democrat Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez. “The idea was to redirect votes from Rodriguez so he would lose. It worked, and a Republican won the seat,” according to WLRN’s Joshua Ceballos. “Artiles was found guilty of making excessive campaign contributions and procuring a false oath.” The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice building.

“Trump endorses Council candidate in Doral, potentially affecting vote on his luxury project” via Veronica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — On Saturday afternoon, Trump endorsed Nicole Reinoso, a candidate running for Seat 3 on the Doral City Council, backing her as part of Mayor Christi Fraga’s slate. While Fraga and Council member Rafael Pinyero were re-elected in November, Reinoso will face Juan Carlos Esquivel in a runoff on Dec. 10. “Nicole Reinoso has my complete and total endorsement for Doral City Council (Seat 3). Working with Doral’s wonderful Mayor, Christi Fraga, Nicole will help grow the economy, create GREAT jobs, and deliver the American Dream. Doral residents, vote for Nicole Reinoso — She will not let you down!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The political landscape in Doral is of significant interest to Trump, especially with a pending vote on his plans to build luxury condominiums in the city.

“Miami anti-vax power couple cheers RFK Jr.’s nomination for HHS Secretary” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — On Thursday, Trump announced his pick for secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS): conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist Kennedy Jr. In a post on Truth Social, the platform he owns, Trump said Kennedy would restore HHS agencies “to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to the end of the chronic disease epidemic, and to make America great and healthy again!” As the nation worries about the return of highly contagious diseases when Kennedy takes the health-policy helm, one prominent Miami couple is thrilled by the news: tech entrepreneur David Centner and his wife Leila, founders of Centner Academy in Midtown Miami, who made national headlines in 2021 when they told teachers at the private school that bears their name that they’d risk losing their jobs if they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a post-Election Day Instagram post headlined “Make America Healthy Again!!” David Centner wrote that he was “delighted for our country’s future” because Trump had promised RFK Jr. “control” of public health agencies if he won.

“Broward Schools remove church signs amid complaints from Satan-related group” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward schools have been removing signs sponsored by local churches to keep out a church promoting Satan. The School Board plans to review possible changes to a policy on school banners that could ban the names of churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious groups from being displayed. A workshop is scheduled for Dec. 10. The move comes as school-district decisions on banners have resulted in religious discrimination complaints from two vastly different groups: the Pentecostals of Cooper City and the “Church of Satanology,” a satirical entity created by Deerfield Beach activist Chaz Stevens that recently filed a federal lawsuit. Stevens has launched several efforts to challenge religious displays in government buildings in Florida and elsewhere. Last year, as Florida school districts dealt with efforts by conservatives to ban books from school libraries, he filed an unsuccessful challenge in Broward schools to get the Bible removed.

“A tense transition shouldn’t stop progress in Pompano” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The ambitious and long-overdue rebirth of downtown Pompano Beach has been a very long time coming. What happened in Pompano last Tuesday leaves a very sour taste, with lessons for those on both sides. The day after an election that produced a City Hall shake-up, the City Manager called a special meeting for Nov. 12 — a week after the election and a week before a new City Commission takes office. The timing didn’t look coincidental. One of the two new Commissioners, Audrey Fesik, won on a slow-growth platform. She has called the pace of downtown progress “too much, too fast” and has been a leading voice in trying to block a beachfront high-rise condo project. Fesik unseated her cousin, Andrea McGee, a champion of downtown expansion, and gave its critics a third vote with Alison Fournier and Beverly Perkins.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Valencia College offers to return Glen Gilzean’s controversial $2.1 million scholarship” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Valencia College is offering to return $2.1 million to Orange County after Mayor Jerry Demings threatened a possible lawsuit in the latest twist in the Election Supervisor Gilzean’s spending drama. “Our hope is that the students at Evans and Jones High Schools, which have among the lowest college-going rates in Orange County, benefit from the scholarships contemplated by the Orange County Promise of the Future Scholarship Fund,” Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske said. “Although it would be disappointing if students do not have access to these scholarships, if Orange County asks for the return of the funds, Valencia will return the $2.1 million contribution.” Gilzean also gave $1.9 million to CareerSource Central Florida to cover the job training costs for the temp workers who helped Gilzean’s office during election season.

“Disney World descends into chaos after man ‘assaults women’ in front of screaming kids” via Nic White of The Daily Mail — Brave Disney World visitors stepped in to restrain a man who allegedly bashed at least one woman in a domestic assault in front of horrified families. Matthew Edward Cameron, 21, was arrested by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando. The alleged attacker was lying on the ground, restrained by other patrons, as witnesses explained to staff what happened.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Rays say county’s stalling has likely killed the new stadium deal” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times — While nothing is official, it appears likely that a historic deal to build a new $1.3 billion stadium at the Tropicana Field site is all but dead. Consequently, baseball’s future in Tampa Bay is at greater risk than ever. The Pinellas County Commission has already postponed one vote on bonds that would go toward the ballpark’s financing and appears poised to delay it again Tuesday. The setback has already disrupted a series of deadlines that have halted construction plans and would likely cause a significant increase in the project’s cost. An increase that, under the terms of the deal, would be entirely the team’s responsibility. “Last month, the County Commission upended our ballpark agreement by not approving their bonds, as they promised,” team owner Stuart Sternberg said. “That action sent a clear message that we had lost the county as a partner.”

“Officials: Deficient beach ‘infrastructure’ increased storm flooding” via Marc Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Back-to-back storms brought billions of dollars in damages to Pinellas County’s coastal communities; local and state officials believe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deserves some blame. Dr. Wes Brooks, chief resiliency officer for the State of Florida, did not mince words when discussing the federal agency’s role in recent widespread flooding. Brooks said the Army Corps failed to submit a $60 million local emergency beach renourishment spending plan for congressional approval in 2023. He blamed the agency’s national leadership for not protecting the county from “billions of dollars in additional damages” during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. “That’s a dereliction of duty by the Army Corps of Engineers,” Brooks said. “And we are absolutely focused on making sure the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. – whether under the outgoing administration or the new incoming administration – are not given the room to continue to mess around with Floridian lives.”

”Tampa Bay lost thousands of trees to hurricanes, hitting residents’ wallets, emotions” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — At a time when Tampa Bay’s canopy is already threatened by development, the area’s worst hurricane season in a century dealt a historic blow to its trees. Although the majority of trees are still standing, the losses could not just alter the look of some neighborhoods but also impact the people who live in them — emotionally, financially, maybe even medically, experts said. With an eye toward the future, Shawn Landry, a research associate professor at the University of South Florida who’s conducted studies on Tampa’s urban forest, said it’s important to learn from these hurricanes to replant trees that will last and minimize damage to homes and electrical lines. He suspects many trees that fell this year were less wind-resistant species. “We can either live with lower canopy and higher heat,” Landry said, “or we can plant new trees and plant the right tree in the right place and hopefully increase our canopy in a safer way.”







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Papa’ Gaetz on his son’s AG pick: ‘I have someone in Washington on speed dial’” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Just about everyone was surprised when Trump picked Matt Gaetz as his Attorney General. Add Gaetz’s 76-year-old, politically connected and influential father to the list. Don Gaetz, a Florida power broker just elected to a state Senate seat, said Thursday that he and Matt’s mother — Vicky — “really had no prior warning until Matt called us and said that the President just offered me the Attorney Generalship. I think it’s fair to say Matt was not seeking the job.” “Matt has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, the Federal Elections Commission, and probably the Rotary Club,” said Don Gaetz.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital: Here for children, families, and the community — With the launch of a new brand campaign, Wolfson Children’s Hospital reaffirms its commitment to Northeast Florida as the region’s only full-service pediatric hospital – something the community and its policymakers can take pride in. This initiative, aligned with Wolfson’s five-year strategic plan, underscores its mission to provide world-class, compassionate care for children and their families. Recently recognized among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals, Wolfson continues to expand its services to bring specialized pediatric care, advanced treatments, and vital community partnerships closer to families across Northeast Florida. See the new campaign by clicking here.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Revealed: Florida liberal arts college in right-wing hiring spree after takeover” via Jason Wilson of The Guardian — New College of Florida, which has been the subject of a right-wing takeover that has reversed its previous reputation as a liberal arts school, has hired ideologically aligned right-wing faculty and staff for a range of positions, in a process that an internal open letter said, “often replaced faculty expertise with administrative fiat.” New College of Florida (NCF) was targeted by DeSantis, who made transforming the liberal institution into a conservative one a centerpiece of his ill-fated presidential campaign that sought to take on liberal causes. Its Board of Trustees is now dominated by DeSantis allies, triggering campus turmoil and the exodus of some staff. Some in the Republican Party see the effort to transform New College as a model in a broader battle to take on American higher education, which the right-wing sees as dominated by left-leaning institutions and leaders. With Trump returning to power after winning the Presidential Election last week, many right-wing activists could seek to replicate what has happened to New College across the U.S.

“New College of Florida offers course in ‘Woke’ movement” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — For the first time in the school’s history, New College offers a course in “wokeness.” The “Woke” Movement — provided as a one-month independent study in January — paints the movement as “a kind of cult” whose methods are “essentially illiberal” and whose members “are capable of the most dehumanizing behavior,” according to the course description emailed to students. The class comes amid a statewide movement to push diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives out of state-run institutions. Two years ago, DeSantis overhauled the school’s Board of Trustees to push the public honors college in a conservative direction.

— TOP OPINION —

“How Trump won the war over ‘normal’” via Sohrab Ahmari of Compact Magazine — The 2024 Election was mainly about inflation and immigration. But it was also a contest over normal: what it is, who gets to define it, and how rapidly its parameters should shift. Partly, this involved the usual tendency of each political tribe to associate itself with icons of American normality while characterizing the other as weird, awkward or unwholesome. The new Republican majority is signaling fatigue with the institutionally dominant version of normal and an openness to a new and as-yet-uncharted normative settlement, particularly around issues of gender, family, and identity. Whatever their substantive outcome, these dynamics attest to the enduring potency of normal in our common life. For decades, progressives not only pushed the normative envelope but questioned normality itself.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump won. The celebrations started. Then the trouble began.” via Jacqueline Alemany, Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post — Gaetz greeted his admirers Thursday night on the lawn outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, freshly named as the President-elect’s pick to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer despite an outstanding House investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. “A colonoscopy feels great,” he joked about the new attention. The second Trump administration was blossoming to life around him, dressed in black tie and glittery dresses. The action star Sylvester Stallone would soon speak. The wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, made the rounds, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s proposed pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, who had accused the federal health agencies of “mass poisoning the American public” just 82 days earlier.

“Chuck Schumer to Republicans: Please don’t do to us what we were going to do to you” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Sen. Schumer’s top priority in the new Kamala Harris administration would have been to eliminate the legislative filibuster that has long protected minority rights in the Senate. That way, even if the Senate were tied between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, those 50 Democrats, with the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Tim Walz, could enact far-reaching legislation without any input at all from Republicans. Washington would have true one-party rule, and the minority party would have no say in things whatsoever. So, this week, Schumer went to the well of the Senate and addressed some remarks to his Republican colleagues. “Another closely contested election now comes to an end,” he said. “To my Republican colleagues, I offer a word of caution in good faith: Take care not to misread the will of the people, and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship.”

“Gaetz is a bad choice for Attorney General” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Trump’s cabinet is shaping up to include many good people who will reassure the public that it didn’t blunder by betting on a second term. But Trump might undo it all if he follows through with what he said Wednesday afternoon. “It is my Great Honor,” he wrote, “to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States.” After that went out on Truth Social, Gaetz resigned from the House. This is a bad choice for AG that would undermine confidence in the law. Trump lauded Gaetz’s law degree from William and Mary, but it might as well be a doctorate in outrage theater. He’s a performer and provocateur, and his view is that the more explosions he can cause, the more attention he can get. “It’s impossible to get canceled if you’re on every channel,” he once said. “If you aren’t making news, you aren’t governing.”

— ALOE —

“Transportation officials raise alerts for ensuing holiday travel season” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The holiday season is about to shift into high gear as motorists will be traveling on journeys to visit loved ones, enjoy family feasts and deliver gifts while the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is advising drivers to use extra caution during one of the busiest times on state roadways. In just the week of Thanksgiving which arrives on Nov. 28 this year, accidents increase on Sunshine State roadways. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there were 7,308 crashes on Florida roads between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday in 2023. The rush to get to destinations before Thanksgiving is apparently the most precarious time on roadways. FHP officials said most of those crashes in Florida last year happened on the Wednesday before the holiday. There was a total of 43 fatalities in Florida during the five-day travel period before and after Thanksgiving last year.

“Las Vegas Grand Prix responds to 2023 concerns with tweaks, upgrades” via Grace Da Rocha of the Las Vegas Sun — Race officials say the Las Vegas Grand Prix has evolved as an event, ready for its second run. They observed the hiccups last year, from setting up and breaking down the Formula 1 track in the Resort Corridor, promising to address the concerns of businesses and locals who were inconvenienced. They are also determined to make the three-day event more accessible for locals to attend. The event’s second iteration is Thursday-Saturday on a 3.8-mile, 17-turn track on Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. “Certainly, in our inaugural year, we listened, we learned, and we have evolved the event,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, the senior vice president of corporate affairs at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

