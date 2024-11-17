Donald Trump Jr. latest to push Lara Trump for Senate, as Gov. DeSantis’ decision looms

Another morning brings another suggestion that Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump should be Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate.

This one comes from Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” where Donald Trump Jr. is saying his sister-in-law has the right stuff for the appointment.

“I think it’d be great. I think she understands our base, she understands the movement. uh, you see what’s going on in Florida. I mean, it is a solid red state. We’ve flipped counties that we lost by 30 and 40 points back in 2016, and they’re now positive for Trump. Miami Dade, we went from minus 30 to plus 10 Republican. I mean, I think that’s a mandate if I’ve ever seen one,” the President-elect’s namesake son said.

DeSantis has not commented on the consistent media campaign from Trump World, nor has he responded to our questions about his intentions.

But this is the second time this weekend (so far) that Trump’s Senate hopes have been trumpeted on Fox News.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said Saturday.

The comments come after another appearance on Fox this week, when Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.

Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott is a fan of Trump being picked. But the former Governor and the current one have not had the strongest of relationships over the last six years.

Expect more to come on this, with Lara’s husband Eric Trump booked for “Life, Liberty, Levin” Sunday night on the same channel.