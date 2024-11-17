November 17, 2024
Donald Trump Jr. latest to push Lara Trump for Senate, as Gov. DeSantis’ decision looms
University of Florida students are seeking impeachment of the student body president over the appearance by Donald Trump Jr.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 17, 20243min4

'She understands our base, she understands the movement.'

Another morning brings another suggestion that Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump  should be Gov. Ron DeSantis pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate.

This one comes from Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” where Donald Trump Jr. is saying his sister-in-law has the right stuff for the appointment.

“I think it’d be great. I think she understands our base, she understands the movement. uh, you see what’s going on in Florida. I mean, it is a solid red state. We’ve flipped counties that we lost by 30 and 40 points back in 2016, and they’re now positive for Trump. Miami Dade, we went from minus 30 to plus 10 Republican. I mean, I think that’s a mandate if I’ve ever seen one,” the President-elect’s namesake son said.

DeSantis has not commented on the consistent media campaign from Trump World, nor has he responded to our questions about his intentions.

But this is the second time this weekend (so far) that Trump’s Senate hopes have been trumpeted on Fox News.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said Saturday.

The comments come after another appearance on Fox this week, when Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.

Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott is a fan of Trump being picked. But the former Governor and the current one have not had the strongest of relationships over the last six years.

Expect more to come on this, with Lara’s husband Eric Trump booked for “Life, Liberty, Levin” Sunday night on the same channel.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    November 17, 2024 at 11:07 am

    How about someone from FLORIDA to represent FLORIDA, eh? (Even some redneck apparatchik from East Orange Peel FL would be better than this one).

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    November 17, 2024 at 11:07 am

    Not only a lame duck, but Dee will have even more of Trump’s unpleasant bullying for the next two or more years.

    Will Dee give in and roll over as Mike Johnson already has done — or will he try to maintain his Man Card (issued by the NRA) by dragging his heels?

    Reply

    • Florida is Red

      November 17, 2024 at 11:38 am

      DeSantis is just fine. He is an ex officer and won’t be easily intimidated. By the way I’m thinking DeSantis might have is eye on that job as well in two years. If he wants, it probably is his.

      Reply

  • Michael

    November 17, 2024 at 11:36 am

    The intelligent Florida voter selected “I will end inflation immediately by imposing tariffs” Trump, they previously selected “I will tell you what you can read, what you can smoke and when you can terminate your pregnancy” DeSantis, so they might as well have the trifecta of self-interested Senators representation as well.

    Reply

Categories