Florida transportation officials raise alerts for ensuing holiday travel season

The holiday season is about to shift into high gear as motorists will be traveling on journeys to visit loved ones, enjoy family feasts and deliver gifts while the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is advising drivers to use extra caution during one of the busiest times on state roadways.

In just the week of Thanksgiving which arrives on Nov. 28 this year, accidents increase on Sunshine State roadways. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there were 7,308 crashes on Florida roads between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday in 2023.

The rush to get to destinations before Thanksgiving is apparently the most precarious time on roadways as FHP officials said most of those crashes in Florida last year happened on the Wednesday before the holiday. There were a total of 43 fatalities in Florida during the five-day travel period before and after Thanksgiving last year.

“The holiday season is a busy time on Florida roads as many people travel to spend time with family and friends,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner.“To ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destination, those planning to travel should take precautions and check their vehicles before embarking on long journeys. Once behind the wheel, drivers should remain patient, calm, focused, and unimpaired.”

State transportation officials will engage in a “multi-phased” messaging program through the rest of November through December to heighten awareness of road travel during the holidays this year.

“Traveling safely this holiday season is a choice and a personal responsibility,” said FHP Col. Gary Howze II.”Drive carefully on Florida roads, stay alert and be courteous. Remember, life is about the journey as much as the destination. Let’s ensure every journey ends with joyful memories this season. Arrive Alive Florida!”

The travel advisories are appearing in multiple state outlets with helpful tips and resources that will make holiday travel safe and secure. Motorists can learn more when they visit the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.