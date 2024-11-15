November 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Democrats to reconfirm Fentrice Driskell as their House leader
Fentrice Driskell prepares for an abortion rights battle.

Jesse SchecknerNovember 15, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

Here’s how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to remake the nation’s top health agencies

HeadlinesOrlando

Valencia College offers to return Glen Gilzean’s controversial $2.1 million scholarship

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump Pentagon pick had been flagged by fellow service member as possible ‘Insider Threat’

FLAPOL121422CH030
It’s another first for the chamber.

House Democrats are set to again confirm Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell as their leader on Monday.

The party has a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the House Chamber to designate Driskell as House Democratic Leader for the 2024-26 term.

Driskell’s confirmation is especially notable, since she will be the first House member elected to serve consecutive leadership terms since 1992, when voters overwhelmingly approved a term limits amendment to the Florida Constitution.

As such, Driskell will “make herstory once again,” a House Democratic Office press note said. In May 2022, she broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first Black woman to lead a House party caucus.

“I’m just really very honored that my colleagues instilled their trust in me today and their confidence as we try to chart a path forward as a caucus,” Driskell told reporters at the time. “We may be a smaller caucus — we are diminutive in number — but I think we serve an important role in terms of fighting for the people of Florida, pushing for the responsibility and transparency that we need.”

Driskell won re-election on Nov. 5, defeating Republican Ronrico Smith by 9 percentage points.

Her successor as House Democratic Leader, if she remains in office, is Parkland Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who defeated Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton in a secret ballot among caucus members on Feb. 23.

The 2025 Regular Session begins on March 4.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAfter decades, the Florida House is adopting a new, interactive bill analysis format

nextDonald Trump Pentagon pick had been flagged by fellow service member as possible ‘Insider Threat’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories