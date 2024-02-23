House Dems tap Christine Hunschofsky as leader for 2026-28 term

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland will be the next leader of the House Democrats, after members of the caucus elected her as Leader-designate.

“I am profoundly honored to accept the role of Leader Designate-Elect for the Florida House Democrats,” Hunschofsky said in a released statement. “I am humbled that my colleagues have placed their trust in me to lead. With the hard work of our dedicated caucus, we will uphold the trust bestowed upon us by our constituents to build a brighter future for all Floridians.”

Hunschofsky defeated Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton in a secret ballot among caucus members following the House floor session. She will take over from current House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa following the 2026 elections.

“I am proud that when I am done, I will pass the torch to Representative Hunschofsky. Christine has demonstrated a commitment to building on what we’ve started,” Driskell said in a released statement. “When I leave, I know that the caucus will continue on the course we have charted. We will continue to look towards the future, where the solid foundation we’re building today will be the launchpad for future success.

Hunschofsky was the Mayor of Parkland in 2018 when the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred, leaving 17 people dead, including 14 students. She was first elected to the House in 2020 and serves as Democratic Whip.

Driskell will serve two terms as House Democratic Leader, and will helm their efforts to erode the Republicans’ supermajority in that chamber in the 2024 elections, with Hunschofsky taking over those efforts for the 2026 cycle.

Democrats currently hold 36 seats in the 120-seat chamber and need a net gain of four seats to end the GOP supermajority. They received a boost in January when Rep. Tom Keen won a Special Election, filling a seat previously held by Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins, who resigned to become President of South Florida State College.