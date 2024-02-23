February 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

St. Johns County launches new website and app to improve civic engagement
St. Johns County launched a new website and app hoping to spur more civic interaction with residents.

Drew DixonFebruary 23, 20243min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis sending more forces to Texas-Mexico border

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World lawsuit: Woman dies from food allergies after Disney Springs dinner

HeadlinesInfluence

House Dems tap Christine Hunschofsky as leader for 2026-28 term

Bangkok, Thailand - July 30, 2023 : iPhone 13 showing its screen with popular social media apps, which are X, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.
The app and website also allows communication on public and private property issues with direct access to code enforcement.

A new website and mobile application were unveiled this week designed to increase civic engagement in St. Johns County.

The Northeast Florida county — which is home to the nation’s oldest city, St. Augustine — launched the website and app designed to “showcase a more open, efficient, and digitally connected effort,” a county news release said. The mobile app entitled “SJC Connect” provides a communications outlet for residents to make service requests and complaints to the county on their mobile devices.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to open governance and efficiency,” said Joy Andrews, County Administrator. “The new website and SJC Connect app reflect a new era of digital communication for St. Johns County with the public, providing dynamic and transparent opportunities for interaction and engagement with the community we serve.”

The app and website also allows communication on public and private property issues with direct access to code enforcement and the county’s Public Request Inquiry Data Exchange (PRIDE). The county will also send regular government email newsletters to users.

Other features on the website include:

— User accessibility designed to ensure a user-friendly experience, emphasizing inclusivity and ease of navigation.

— A road closure feature which allows users to stay informed about ongoing road closures and detours.

— Filterable news releases, ensuring they find information tailored to interests and needs.

— A calendar of events for meetings, providing residents with a centralized hub of planning.

— An ability to view government meetings online.

The SJC Connect app is available for free on Android and iOS app stores for mobile devices.

“The website and the app offer a comprehensive platform designed to provide the public with enhanced accessibility to county services, streamlined paths to county information, and interactive features,” Andrews said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse Dems tap Christine Hunschofsky as leader for 2026-28 term

nextDisney World lawsuit: Woman dies from food allergies after Disney Springs dinner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more