St. Johns County launches new website and app to improve civic engagement

A new website and mobile application were unveiled this week designed to increase civic engagement in St. Johns County.

The Northeast Florida county — which is home to the nation’s oldest city, St. Augustine — launched the website and app designed to “showcase a more open, efficient, and digitally connected effort,” a county news release said. The mobile app entitled “SJC Connect” provides a communications outlet for residents to make service requests and complaints to the county on their mobile devices.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to open governance and efficiency,” said Joy Andrews, County Administrator. “The new website and SJC Connect app reflect a new era of digital communication for St. Johns County with the public, providing dynamic and transparent opportunities for interaction and engagement with the community we serve.”

The app and website also allows communication on public and private property issues with direct access to code enforcement and the county’s Public Request Inquiry Data Exchange (PRIDE). The county will also send regular government email newsletters to users.

Other features on the website include:

— User accessibility designed to ensure a user-friendly experience, emphasizing inclusivity and ease of navigation.

— A road closure feature which allows users to stay informed about ongoing road closures and detours.

— Filterable news releases, ensuring they find information tailored to interests and needs.

— A calendar of events for meetings, providing residents with a centralized hub of planning.

— An ability to view government meetings online.

The SJC Connect app is available for free on Android and iOS app stores for mobile devices.

“The website and the app offer a comprehensive platform designed to provide the public with enhanced accessibility to county services, streamlined paths to county information, and interactive features,” Andrews said.