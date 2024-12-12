December 12, 2024
Donald Trump names Dan Newlin as Ambassador to Colombia
Dan Newlin and Donald Trump. Image via X.

Dan Newlin Trump
The Windermere lawyer will continue in an advisory role at his Orlando law firm.

President-elect Donald Trump has named prominent Orlando lawyer Dan Newlin as the next Ambassador to Colombia.

The choice comes after Newlin emerged as one of Trump’s top fundraisers in his home state. Newlin also spent millions on billboard and TV advertising promoting Trump in the buildup to the November election and hosted a major fundraiser at his Windermere home with Trump in attendance in April.

“A highly accomplished business executive, entrepreneur, and former Sheriff’s Detective, Dan boasts an impressive 28-year career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Throughout his tenure, Newlin rapidly advanced working in major crimes as a fugitive detective. Dan demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, successfully taking hundreds of violent offenders off the streets, including those involved in armed robbery, gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal gun and narcotics trafficking. In addition to his Law Enforcement career, Newlin is a business visionary who founded Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys.”

Newlin said he has accepted the post.

“Last night, I had the profound honor of receiving a personal call from President-elect Donald J. Trump. The gravity of this moment was not lost on me; speaking with the President of the United States is an extraordinary experience that few are privileged to have. During our conversation, he graciously nominated me to serve as the United States Ambassador to Colombia,” Newlin posted on X.

“I accepted this prestigious nomination with both immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility.”

Newlin plans to continue to play a role in his law firm.

“For the last ten years I have worked as a senior advisor to my law firm while working remote,” he posted.

“While serving as a United States Ambassador I will remain in my current role as a senior adviser to my firm ensuring that Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys remains the very best law firm in the Nation. Nothing will change there! Additionally, I look forward to continuing to serve our community as a public servant and our country in this new role.”

The appointment notably comes as Latin American politics take center stage in the incoming administration. Trump previously nominated U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as his next Secretary of State.

But it also comes as U.S. relations with Colombia in particular grow strained. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former rebel elected in August 2022, recently ended diplomatic relations with Israel over its response to 2023 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

Members of Florida’s congressional organization have heavily criticized the administration as Marxist and hostile. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, recently assembled a foreign aid budget with 10% cuts to Petro’s government.

About 31% of all Colombians in the U.S. live in Florida, more than in any other state, according to Pew Research Center.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

