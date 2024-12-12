Converge Public Strategies expands New York presence with State & Broadway partnership

Albany-based lobbying firm State & Broadway is joining forces with Converge Public Strategies.

State & Broadway specializes in lobbying New York’s state government and boasts a strong track record representing clients in the health care, energy, finance and technology industries. In addition to its industry clients, the firm is well known for its work on behalf of labor interests in New York.

By joining with Converge Public Strategies, State & Broadway will expand its influence, leveraging the Miami-based firm’s national reach and cross-sector expertise in public affairs and advocacy.

Meanwhile, Converge Public Strategies gains State & Broadway’s experience, relationships and strong presence in New York, a key jurisdiction for many of the firm’s clients.

“We are thrilled to join Converge Public Strategies, a firm that shares our values and commitment to client success,” said Larry Scherer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of State & Broadway.

“This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities and offer clients unparalleled access to both state and national decision-makers. Our team’s deep knowledge of New York’s political landscape, combined with Converge’s resources in Florida and across North America, will help us achieve even greater outcomes for our clients.”

Converge CEO Jonathan Kilman added, “This represents a strategic milestone for Converge as we continue to expand our capabilities across key markets. The addition of State & Broadway strengthens our firm’s presence in New York and complements our national platform, allowing us to better serve our clients.

“Larry Scherer’s reputation as a major power-player in Albany is well-known, but he’s also a terrific human being. From our first interaction. I could see he and his team would be a great fit for Converge.”

Together, the newly combined firm will serve a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits and associations, delivering a unique blend of state-level expertise and national strategy. The integration of the two firms will begin immediately, with no disruption to current client services. Going forward, State & Broadway will operate as part of the Converge Public Strategies platform.