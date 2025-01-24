January 24, 2025
David Delrahim re-elected to St. Pete Downtown Business Association Board
Image via Shumaker.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 24, 2025

David Delrahim
Delrahim is a partner in Shumaker's St. Petersburg office.

David Delrahim, a lawyer and partner at Shumaker, has been re-elected to the St. Petersburg Downtown Business Association’s (DBA) Board of Directors, furthering his commitment to serving the city’s thriving business community.

The DBA is a nonprofit composed of local companies working together for a more prosperous St. Pete. As a member of the Board of Directors, Delrahim will continue advising and providing strategic counsel to the DBA, as well as helping the organization further its mission of promoting the city as a vibrant, safe and friendly waterfront community rife with entertainment, educational opportunity, quality medical care and robust business resources to support its citizens.

“With a booming business community, vibrant arts scene, and state-of-the-art medical facilities, there is so much to enjoy about Downtown St. Petersburg,” Delrahim said. “I am extremely honored to be reappointed to the DBA to help promote all the city has to offer.”

At Shumaker, Delrahim advocates for clients in federal, state and bankruptcy courts, working on cases involving complex business litigation; real estate and title disputes; partnership, shareholder, and member disputes; and wrongful conduct of business.

He has served as General Counsel for businesses in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, medical services, real estate development and hospitality.

Delrahim earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Delrahim joined the firm last year. He was added when the firm opened its new St. Pete office. He serves at the office with former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, a firm executive vice president, St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Robert Warchola and Diedre Turner, the office’s paralegal.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

