Jessica Baker bill requires jails to cooperate with ICE, fulfilling a Ron DeSantis wish. But it’s not for Special Session

The ultimate fate of the Special Session that begins Monday is to be determined, but a Jacksonville Republican is pushing legislation intended to tighten immigration enforcement in the regular Legislative Session.

Rep. Jessica Baker’s HB 245 mandates that “each law enforcement agency operating a detention facility must enter into a written agreement with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to participate in the immigration program established under s. 287(g).”

287 G, for the uninitiated, is a federal law allowing federal immigration officials to delegate authority for enforcement to local and state law enforcement.

“Each law enforcement agency operating a county detention facility not in compliance with this section must notify the Department of Law Enforcement quarterly of the status of the required such written agreement and any reason for noncompliance with this section, if applicable,” stipulates Baker’s bill, which would take effect in July if passed by the Senate and House and signed into law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis sought in his call for Special Session to mandate “maximum participation in the 287(g) deportation program, with penalties for non-compliance, including suspension of officials” for “each state and county law enforcement agency and any other law enforcement agency with more than 25 sworn law enforcement officers.”

Baker’s bill does not contemplate those punitive measures, however.